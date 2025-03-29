"I just didn’t realize it yet" — Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2’s Karolina Finskas turns heads with her remark about her love story

Love Is Blind: Sweden returned for its second season on March 13, 2025, introducing 30 singles looking to form connections without seeing each other. Among them was Karolina Finskas, a 38-year-old digital marketing student, whose relationship with Jakob became one of the most talked-about storylines of the season.

Following Love Is Blind: Sweden’s season 2's conclusion, Karolina shared a social media post reflecting on her journey, stating,

"You have always been my type- I just didn’t realized it yet❤️💍."

Her remark highlighted her feelings for Jakob, emphasizing that despite initial hesitation, she came to recognize their connection. She expressed gratitude for how he reassured her throughout the experiment and described the emotional journey that led to their wedding.

A relationship that began with uncertainty

During the pod stage, Karolina and Jakob formed a connection. Jakob, a 34-year-old chief marketing officer, referred to Karolina as his “soulmate” early in their conversations. However, their relationship encountered difficulties when Karolina discovered that Jakob had shared personal information with another participant, Emmelie, despite telling her she was the only one he had confided in.

Karolina accepted his explanation, and Jakob proposed during their next meeting. She agreed, and their engagement marked the beginning of the next phase of the experiment. After meeting Jakob in person, Karolina expressed concerns about their connection, and which hesitation shaped the early stages of their relationship outside the Love Is Blind: Sweden pods.

Building trust and emotional security

As they continued the experiment, Jakob consistently reassured Karolina. She later highlighted this in her social media post, writing,

"The way Jakob made me feel seen, heard, loved, and how he over and over reassured me he is not leaving me during the experiment made me feel safe and home."

She further described how Jakob’s presence allowed her to move forward in their relationship, stating,

"His presence and the way he listened to me and allowed me to take things in my own paste lead to me finally letting go and let him inside my heart fully."

Karolina credited Jakob’s support for helping her embrace their connection, leading to their wedding.

The wedding and what comes next

Later in the social media post, Karolina expressed that after meeting Jakob, she could finally dare to believe that true love existed and that it happened to them.

She described that the experience of the experiment led her to trust in the idea of deep emotional connections forming in an unconventional setting. She also acknowledged how much she appreciated Jakob’s presence and support, highlighting that she felt fortunate to have met him through Love Is Blind: Sweden.

"I couldn’t have married a more loving and beautiful man! Forever grateful for finding my person in this crazy experiment."

While Karolina described the wedding as a meaningful moment in their lives, she also hinted at future developments in their relationship. She concluded her post with,

"But how it went after the altar is something I can not share yet… I guess you have to wait just a little bit longer👀."

Stream Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2, anytime on Netflix, and follow the journey from the pods to the altar.

