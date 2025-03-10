"I don't think I have many regrets" — Love Is Blind star Mason on his relationship with Meg post-show

Love Is Blind season 8 participant Mason Horacek provided insight into his post-show relationship with Meg Fink during an interview with PEOPLE on March 9, 2025. Following their time on the Netflix series, the two attempted to build a relationship outside of the pods but ultimately decided to remain friends. Mason explained:

"So I think we had a fair shake at being friends and exploring our relationship outside of that realm ... as opposed to making it that far and trying to make a marriage work. So I don't think I have many regrets."

Mason Horacek on his relationship with Meg Fink after

Love Is Blind season 8

Mason and Meg reconnected after the season ended, as revealed during the Love Is Blind reunion episode. Their relationship followed Mason’s previous engagement to Madison Errichiello, which did not continue beyond Love Is Blind.

Mason detailed how he and Meg made an effort to build something outside the reality TV setting.

"She was my girlfriend at two points within the last year. Right now, we're just best friends, so we tried dating," Mason stated.

He emphasized that they maintained a strong connection despite ending their romantic relationship, stating that their bond remained important to him regardless of whether they were together as a couple or as friends. He underscored that he did not want to lose her presence in his life.

Their relationship involved discussions about whether something felt incomplete. Mason explained that while they were dating, they both acknowledged a sense that something was missing. After taking time apart and later trying to reconnect, they ultimately reached the same conclusion.

"We took time away from each other and eventually tried it again, but we ended up in the same spot and decided that we value each other's friendship too much to lose it." he noted.

How Mason and Meg reconnected

During the season, Mason was initially rejected by Meg in the pods after she learned he had been expressing similar sentiments to both her and Madison. However, following Love Is Blind's conclusion, Mason made an effort to reach out.

Mason explained that after leaving the pods, he spent several hours searching for Meg online but was unable to find her, even though he had some identifying details.

However, Meg was the one who eventually reached out to him first, asking how he was doing. Their reconnection included a unique moment involving their outfits. Mason shared:

"She asked me if I still have my reveal outfit. And I was like, 'Yeah.' And she's like, 'Okay, well I still need to wear mine and I won't have a chance now.' So we both agreed to having our reveal outfits on and met up at her apartment for the first time."

Mason reflects on their breakup and future possibilities

Although Mason and Meg did not continue their relationship, he reflected on how the experience shaped their connection. He discussed the challenges that come with making a relationship work under the circumstances of Love Is Blind.

"If we would've made it to the weddings, there was more of a risk that we could have ran into some more hard times and more pressure."

Mason said that Meg was understanding of his point of view and didn't think that the history they shared in the pods contributed to their relationship after the end of the show. He stressed that they could have worked on getting to know each other but ultimately felt that something was lacking.

When asked if there would ever be a chance of romance with Meg, Mason replied that he would not rule it out. He explained that if both of them were in the proper situation and mental state at some future time, they would then think about reconciling.

However, he underlined that he is now more careful when dealing with relationships.

Love Is Blind season 8 is now streaming in full on Netflix.

