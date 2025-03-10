"It was bizarre" — Love Is Blind star Sara opens up about feeling 'duped' after Ben's sudden split

In an exclusive interview with People on March 9, 2025, Sara Carton addressed the conclusion of her relationship with Ben Mezzenga following Love Is Blind season 8. She explained that after their wedding day, where she declined to marry Ben, they continued their relationship for a brief period. However, she stated that Ben later ended things abruptly:

"He was like, 'Oh, I thought we were broken up.' I'm like, 'That was never the discussion. It was bizarre. It was crazy.'"

Sara elaborated that although she had reservations about marrying Ben, she believed they could continue exploring their connection outside of Love Is Blind. However, she later felt misled by the way Ben handled the situation.

Post-wedding developments and sudden breakup

Following their wedding on Love Is Blind, Sara and Ben lived together for approximately two weeks. During this time, Sara noted that they were making plans, including a potential move to Nashville for her temporary job. However, she claimed that Ben abruptly ended their relationship without prior conversation.

"We continued to live together for a week or two after the wedding. And one day, he dropped me," Sara stated.

She described an incident where she noticed that Ben had removed her from the "Find My Friends" app, which allowed them to share their locations.

"I didn't hear much from him because he was out with friends drinking, which is fine. He was going to a Twins game, having fun. But I didn't hear much from him, saw that he removed me from Find My Friends, and that's when it told me the most," she added.

Sara had described this point to bring about clarification to what worried her concerning the intentions of Ben. According to her, she was "shocked" and "duped" with the way that Ben proceeded. She further indicated that she never envisioned that the relationship would dissolve as it did.

Concerns about Ben's intentions

Sara disclosed that she had noticed possible warning signs regarding Ben prior to their split. She referenced a trending TikTok video in which a female talked about her bad experience with an unknown guy. Ben eventually confirmed that the accusations were directed against him.

"The TikTok was huge, so that told me I needed to learn a lot more about Ben than what I already know," Sara stated.

She explained that this prompted her to ask more direct questions about his intentions. Sara explained that she began to question whether Ben had genuine intentions for joining Love Is Blind. She stated that multiple factors contributed to her doubts, including a viral TikTok video, the distribution of his YouTube business cards, and feedback from her friends who had previous interactions with him.

She emphasized that these concerns led her to reassess everything she had learned about him during their time together.

Ben's perspective on the split

During the Love Is Blind reunion, Ben addressed the breakup and shared his reasoning for ending the relationship. He explained that he believed they had already separated when Sara left for Nashville.

"It was my understanding that we were broken up when she left," Ben stated.

He added that he decided to "cut it off" because he believed it was the "healthiest way to get over someone." He also acknowledged that he regretted not having deeper conversations with Sara throughout their relationship. Regarding their final date before her departure, he stated:

"That Friday night date, I remember it coming to a pretty certain end."

Love Is Blind season 8 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

