"I'm so indescribably grateful" — Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 star Karin Westerberg claims the experience was truly 'unbelievable'

Love Is Blind: Sweden returned for its second season on March 13, 2025, introducing a new group of 30 singles searching for love and meaningful connections. Among the couples formed in the pods was Karin Westerberg and Niklas Aglid. In an Instagram post uploaded on March 28, 2025, Karin reflected on her experience after the season concluded.

"It's unbelievable that I got to experience this. I'm so indescribably grateful," she shared.

Karin’s experience on Love Is Blind: Sweden Season 2 provided her with the opportunity to form a deep connection with Niklas. As she shared in her reflections, the experiment led to a transformative chapter in her life.

Karin Westerberg reflects on her Love Is Blind: Sweden journey

During Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2, 33-year-old Karin Westerberg, a secretary general, formed a strong bond with Niklas, 35, an actor and golf salesperson. The two discovered early on that they lived near each other, which added a unique layer to their connection. Niklas expressed his intentions clearly, reassuring Karin of his commitment. He told her that he wanted her to know that he would choose her "every day."

While Karin initially hesitated due to previous dating experiences, she ultimately embraced the relationship. When Niklas presented her with a putter as a symbolic gift, she responded by taking a successful shot, solidifying their engagement as the first confirmed couple of the season.

Karin’s reflections on the experiment

Following the conclusion of the season, Karin shared her thoughts on social media, acknowledging those who played a role in her participation. She credited her family for encouraging her to join, especially thanking her brother for getting in touch with those casting for the show. She went on to express gratitude to her sister as well for making her "dare to apply."

The Love Is Blind: Sweden star also expressed gratitude toward her fellow contestants.

"For all the other brave participants with whom I had the privilege of sharing this experience," she wrote.

Throughout the season, Karin approached the process with caution but remained open to the possibility of love. The structured environment of the pods allowed her to explore emotional connections without external distractions. Her decision to move forward with Niklas reflected her willingness to trust the process and embrace the opportunity presented to her.

The wedding and final reflections

The journey culminated in a wedding ceremony, which Karin described as a significant moment in her life. Expressing appreciation for those who contributed to the event, she thanked her friends and family for making her day "everything [I] could have wished for and more."

She also acknowledged the officiant, highlighting a personal connection by stating that no one could have officiated the ceremony better than them.

"No one could have done it better, and the fact that you're from the north just like me was just the icing on the cake," the contestant wrote.

She reflected on a musical performance that took place during the ceremony. Referring to the artist who performed at the altar, she thanked them for the "incredible song" they sang, adding that she got "goosebumps every time" she thought back to the moment.

The Love Is Blind: Sweden star's sentiments emphasized the significance of the event and the emotional impact it had on her.

All episodes of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 are available on Netflix.

