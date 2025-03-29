"You are an angel" — Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 star Niklas Aglid shares a heartfelt message about his journey with Karin

Niklas Aglid, a contestant on Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2, which aired March 13, 2025, shared reflections on his experience on the show and his relationship with Karin. In a recent Instagram post on March 28, 2025, he expressed gratitude for the journey, the people involved, and, most significantly, Karin. He emphasized the importance of their connection, writing,

"But the biggest thank you I want to say to @karinwe... You are an angel ❤️."

Niklas and Karin’s relationship was notable for how quickly they formed a bond, leading them to become the first couple of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 to get married.

Niklas Aglid reflects on his Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 journey with Karin

Niklas and Karin’s connection in the pods

Niklas, a 35-year-old actor and golf salesman, chatted with several contestants in the pods. His conversation with Karin, though, caught everyone's attention. Karin is a 33-year-old secretary general. As they talked, they realized they lived close to one another, which helped strengthen their relationship.

Karin expressed initial reservations about the rapid pace of their connection due to her previous dating experiences. Niklas reassured her by stating,

"I want you to know that I will choose you every day."

He underscored his commitment and willingness to build a future with her. Their shared experiences and conversations in the pods led to Niklas proposing, making them the first couple of the season to get engaged.

Appreciation for Karin

Niklas directed the most significant part of his Instagram post toward Karin, expressing gratitude for their time together. He wrote,

"That I got to share this journey with you is the best thing I've ever experienced."

He underscored the impact of their connection during Love Is Blind: Sweden. He further reflected on a key moment, stating,

"This day we see in the pictures above is absolutely the greatest day of my entire life."

He referenced the photos of their wedding in his Instagram post, highlighting his personal significance.

Reflections on the Love Is Blind experience

The castmember shared about his state of mind before going on Love Is Blind: Sweden, saying he didn't know what the experiment would entail. He underlined that he was "glad" he went for it despite the doubts.

He also praised the whole journey, citing that he was "proud" of what he went through during the show. Niklas also thanked all the people involved in Love Is Blind: Sweden, especially the contestants who went through the experience together. He wrote,

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone behind the cameras and ALL my friends, who, just like me, dared to bare their hearts to the whole world on prime time."

He also acknowledged the production team, recognizing their efforts in creating and facilitating the experiment. He noted the significance of the bonds formed through the process, stating,

"What we have experienced, no one else will be able to understand or take away from us – a bond we share for the rest of our lives."

While Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 came to an end, the audience watched Niklas and Karin's experience, among others. Their relationship was a highlight of the season, and Niklas' message highlighted the effect of their relationship outside the show.

Watch all nine episodes of Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 now, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

