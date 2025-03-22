"So for me, that was very confusing" — Love Is Blind’s Joey addresses his relationship with Monica and the fallout

Love Is Blind season 8 has concluded with the finale airing on March 9, 2025, but discussions surrounding the cast continue. One of the central topics involves Joey Leveille and his relationship with Monica Danús. Joey clarified the status of their post-show relationship, explaining his perspective on their interactions after deciding not to marry.

Ad

In an interview with Us Weekly on March 21, 2025, he explained that after choosing not to marry at the altar, they attempted to figure out their relationship outside Love Is Blind. Joey stated:

"I went into the experience being like, 'It’s either a yes or a no.' So for me, that was very confusing — to consider a relationship after [we said no at the altar]."

Ad

Trending

Joey Leveille elaborated on how this uncertainty influenced their interactions. Joey’s comments provided insight into his perspective on the post-show events and clarified his position regarding both Monica and Sara.

Joey Leveille speaks on Love Is Blind fallout with Monica Danús and Sara Carton

Ad

Post-wedding uncertainty and communication breakdown

Following their wedding decision, Joey and Monica remained in contact for a period. Joey explained that they were assessing whether there was "potential" for a relationship after Love Is Blind. He said this phase lasted about a month before they agreed to take a break. During this time, he noted that their relationship was not defined as dating.

"No, it was not dating. We did get intimate once — but that was it — and that’s what sparked the conversation of wanting to talk more about [where we stood] because I was confused."

Ad

After pausing communication for about two months, they later reconnected and maintained a friendship until approximately two months before the reunion.

The reunion and Monica’s perspective

Ad

Joey also spoke about the tension between him and Monica at the reunion. He said they had previously exchanged thoughts over many of the topics that were brought up but noticed a shift in her approach.

"There was a lot of things that were being placed on me that we had already discussed and resolved. And so it felt like there was a lot of animosity coming at me. It was very confusing in that moment."

Ad

He also commented on the discussion surrounding his level of affection during their relationship.

"I am not the greatest at showing affection. I grew up with OCD and I’m a very analytical person."

He mentioned that his background influenced his behavior, and Monica had been aware of this aspect of his personality.

Addressing the Sara Carton speculation

Ad

Amid speculation regarding his connection with Sara Carton, Joey clarified that their interactions remained within a close friendship. He said that they had a discussion about their bond and whether it could develop into something more. However, they ultimately agreed not to pursue a romantic relationship at that time.

He acknowledged that there was interest between them but maintained that they were not in a relationship.

"We have kissed before, which is what kind of sparked this conversation for Sara and I about, ‘Hey, could we see this going somewhere or not?’ That’s where we’re at. We don’t even know ourselves."

Ad

Joey emphasized that he did not understand Monica’s reaction to the situation, given that she had been in a relationship since Love Is Blind.

"Even if Sara and I were dating — this being over a year later — I do not understand the animosity toward me because I would like to date someone at some point and get married at some point."

Ad

Love Is Blind is available for streaming anytime on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback