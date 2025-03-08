"Evil woman"— Love is Blind fans react to Monica's sister bringing up her dating history at her and Joey's wedding day

Netflix's Love is Blind season 8 aired its season finale on Friday, March 7, 2025. The segment saw the four engaged couples head to the altar as they decided their future together. One couple tied the knot while the rest parted ways, including Monica and Joey.

Monica and Joey, one of the first couples to get engaged in the pods, faced a difficult situation when the latter met with Monica's family as her sister was uncertain about their connection. Although Nicolle later apologized to the male cast member, on their wedding day, she told Monica that she wasn't the best at "reading people." She further brought up the "questionable people" the cast member brought home when she was in high school.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 commented on Monica and Nicolle's conversation online and criticized the latter. One person wrote on X:

"monica’s sister questioning if she can read people… bringing up boys she dated in high school to try and prove that point… evil woman."

"Monica’s sister is lowkey a hater dawg. I get it but dang. I’m glad Monica’s friend was there to be reassuring," a fan commented.

"I see Monica’s sister is still a jealous b*tch. Considering how Joey talks about her, I do feel like that’s in his head before saying I Do. They truly do have well matched energy and vibes!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 called Nicolle a "hater":

"Even AT the wedding Monica’s sister is still being a hater… off the strength of that i hope she has a successful marriage," a person wrote.

"monica’s sister questioning her ability to select partners when SHE IS LITERALLY DATING A MAN MONICA SELECTED!!!!! what a miserable, bitter person ick," a fan commented.

"monica's sister STILL questioning joey even on her wedding day... how do you tell your sister that and question if she is good at reading people. JEALOUSLY IS UGLY!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"cannot stand Monica's sister. she played a huge part in the outcome, which is sad because based on what they're saying.. they really wanted each other," a person wrote.

"Monica’s sister claims she doesn’t want her to get hurt but continues to be a complete judgmental b*tch to her every chance she can get. The jealousy is apparent," a fan commented.

"I'm smarter than you think I am"— Monica responds to her sister's concerns about Joey in Love is Blind season 8 finale

In the Love is Blind season 8 finale, her sister and friends accompanied Monica as she got ready to meet Joey at the altar. Monica asked them if they ever thought she would be getting married and the majority of the group said no. Her sister chimed in and said that Monica had previously said she was a "lone wolf."

"And now I'm at your damn wedding," Nicolle added.

They laughed before Monica told her friends that Joey was unlike anyone she had ever met in her life. The Love is Blind season 8 star noted that while Joey was analytical, he wasn't very emotional.

Phoebe, Monica's friend, asked whether Joey was good at reassuring her and the Love is Blind season 8 star said that it was "a little uncomfortable" for her to trust Joey's words rather than seeing his emotions. She added that she didn't want to get her hopes up because she would be sad if it didn't happen.

Later in the episode, Nicolle admitted that Joey had "grown" on her and that she believed the Love is Blind season 8 participant had good intentions. However, she was not certain about her sister's ability to judge people.

When Monica said she was a good judge of character, Nicolle brought up Monica's dating history and the type of people she brought home in high school. Monica reminded her that high school was 15 years ago but appreciated her sister for looking out for her.

"But I hope you can, like, understand that I'm stronger than you think I am, and I'm smarter than you think I am," Monica added.

Fans online commented on the conversation and were critical of Nicolle questioning Monica on her and Joey's wedding day.

Although the couple didn't get married on the show, they will return to screens on March 9, 2025, as part of Love is Blind season 8's reunion special on Netflix.

