Love is Blind season 8 finale recap: The couples meet at the altar and answer the ultimate question

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025, with its first six episodes. The season released a batch of three episodes each week after that, with the finale airing on March 7, 2025. Episode 13 was titled The Weddings as it featured the couples meeting at the altar and answering the ultimate question of the season.

Monica and Joey were the first ones to go. She was asked if she wanted to go ahead with the marriage, and she said she wouldn't now. She shared that the major reason for her decision was a lack of reassurance from Joey.

Virginia and Devin were up next. While Devin said, "I do," Virginia said she wasn't ready yet. Devin got emotional because it was unexpected, while Virginia said her decision was influenced by them not getting to the depths of their relationship. The next duo was Taylor and Daniel, who said "I do" and became the only couple of Love is Blind season 8 to get married.

Three couples walk down the aisle on Love is Blind season 8 finale

Among the couples who walked down the aisle on Love is Blind season 8 in the presence of their friends and family were Monica and Joey, Virginia and Devin, and Taylor and Daniel. Before the first couple came up the aisle, they told the cameras why they adored each other. Monica said that she was nervous about Joey's decision and told her mother that she would be at ease if the pastor asked him the question first.

However, after they arrived at the aisle, the officiant asked her first and she said no. Monica stated that she wanted to be "100%" ready, but she wasn't. She added that she wanted to feel like she was chosen, which she didn't feel at the time. Monica continued:

"It's sad that he doesn't feel as strongly for me as I would hope. I was hoping he would be my person for the rest of my life."

Joey told the cameras that he thought Monica said no because his sister was an "inhibiting factor". He also stated that he was working to be more physically affectionate towards her, which also could've influenced her decision.

Later on Love is Blind, Virginia said that she felt confident about her connection with Devin while getting ready for her wedding. Devin stated that they agreed on everything, so he was excited that they were getting married. Their parents told them they were happy for them before they walked down the aisle.

Before Virginia took a step forward, her friend said she had never looked happier before. However, she said no at the altar, mentioning that she was going back and forth about what she wanted to do. She added:

"It was important for me to protect Devin, so there were even topics that he didn't want to talk about like politics."

Virginia added that they had not explored the "depths" of their relationship. She shared that when Devin asked her if she voted based on her faith in her mind, it was "off-putting." She also mentioned how Devin accepted a check as a wedding present. Devin, on the other hand, said with teary eyes that Virginia's decision was unexpected.

Elsewhere, both Taylor and Daniel's parents showed their support for their relationship before their wedding. After they accepted each other as husband and wife at the ceremony, Daniel stated that he was excited for their future, and they toasted to their now joint surname "Hastings".

All 8 seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

