Love Is Blind season 8: Monica and Joey's journey so far ahead of the finale

Netflix's Love Is Blind season 8 is nearing its highly anticipated finale, wherein engaged couples must decide whether to say "I do" or part ways. The show, which started on February 14, 2025, follows singles who build emotional ties without seeing each other, become engaged in the pods, and then face real-world challenges before their nuptials.

Joey and Monica immediately stood out among the couples due to their close bond at first. Their easygoing dynamic, in-depth discussions, and common interests had brought them together.

However, uncertainties and other influences tested their relationship as the season progressed. Although their journey initially appeared peaceful, Monica eventually voiced doubts about Joey's degree of dedication.

Fans are excited to see if the couple will get married as the finale draws near.

Monica and Joey’s journey on Love Is Blind season 8

Monica and Joey’s connection on Love Is Blind season 8 started strong, with both having the desire to find true love. Their enthusiasm for swing dancing and distaste for cheesy country music drew them together from the moment they spoke in the pods.

Soon, the direction for their conversation shifted to more in-depth topics. The pair opened up about family relations and individual experiences. Monica characterized Joey's laid-back demeanor as "golden retriever vibes," which contributed to their enjoyment of their time in the pods. After a few dates, Joey proposed to Monica, telling her,

"It’s been absolutely incredible getting to know every part of you."

He said that he would "love to take the next step" with her. She accepted, and their first in-person meeting was filled with excitement and laughter. The couple shared multiple kisses and appeared thrilled to begin their real-world relationship. Joey also declared that it was the best first kiss ever.

Once outside the pods, the couple went on vacation with the Love is Blind cast. Their relationship remained solid during that stage, but once they got back home, things became more difficult. Tension developed between Monica and Joey as a result of Nicolle, Monica's sister, having doubts about Joey.

Monica, who was determined to make things easier, urged Joey to get in touch with her sister.

"I want you guys to, like, talk one-on-one," she shared with him.

Joey concurred, and the family dynamic gradually improved.

Nicolle even offered to do an engagement photo shoot for them, signaling progress. As their wedding day approached, Monica and Joey felt more aligned, enjoying activities like pickleball and romantic dinners. Joey reassured Monica of his feelings, saying,

"One of my favorite things is our communication. You are very good at reciprocating that … You’re an amazing person. I have a lot of love for you."

What happened between Monica and Joey in the last episode before the finale?

Love Is Blind season 8 episode 12, which aired on February 28, 2025, focused on the remaining engaged couples' final dates. Monica and Joey's last date before the finale was set up in a conservatory, which she had previously visited with her family as a child. Monica highlighted the moment she recognized Joey was "the one" as they talked about their journey.

The Love Is Blind couple opened about their potential future together. Joey mentioned how he would love to explore Switzerland, while Monica expressed her interest in visiting Australia and Austria.

She mentioned how she wrote his name in her journal, noting, "He’s the one." Later in Love Is Blind, Monica asked Joey about his love languages. Joey stated,

"Acts of service, 100%. And then words of affirmation."

Monica agreed, adding,

"Words of affirmation, I do like, cause sometimes I spin."

She admitted, that she had been comparing their relationship to others, questioning if they were as affectionate as the other couples. Monica explained,

"Should our relationship be like… kind of?"

This concern led her to hold back emotionally, fearing that Joey might not be fully committed.

In a Love Is Blind confessional, Monica voiced her uncertainty, saying,

"I'm not hearing him say, ‘I'm 100% in. It’s you all the way, like let’s do this.’ So I’m holding back a little bit because he could say no and then this whole thing like will just end and it was all kind of like this amazing dream."

Joey reassured Monica that he had been making an effort, asking if she had noticed his improvement. Monica affirmed that she had, emphasizing that she didn’t need grand gestures but appreciated small signs of affection. Joey, in turn, praised her for being understanding, articulate, and intelligent.

Love Is Blind season 8 finale will be released on Netflix on Friday, March 7 at 3 am ET.

