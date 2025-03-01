“People are gonna talk”- Love is Blind star Ben on the lady who claimed he “manipulated” her

The season 8 of Love is Blind released its episodes 10 to 13 on February 28 after episodes 7 to 9 were released on February 21. The newest released episodes saw the couples getting to know each other even more before making the big decision by meeting each others' families and friends and spending more time together.

After Ben and Sara came out of the pods engaged, and went on their honeymoon, a TikTok video surfaced. It was from a girl Ben used to see in the past. She claimed that Ben manipulated her. After Sara saw the video, Ben admitted to "ghosting" the woman.

Addressing the topic, Ben said on episode 10:

"It's inevitable. People are gonna talk about people they know on the show and things like that."

Ben further shared that he didn't want Sara's view of him getting affected because of this. Sara reassured him stating that they were humans, and there was always going to be something that they were not proud about and as long as it didn't happen right before Ben came on the experiment, she was okay with it.

What Ben and Sara talked about regarding the TikTok on Love is Blind season 8 episode 10

Ben told Sara that he was confused why their relationship was such a big deal for the girl who spoke up on TikTok. He added that regardless of what happened, he had grown as a person since he was with the said girl, and now he knew who he was as a person.

"The people that know me and care for me, they know me. They're not questioning my character," he added.

He further stated that it was annoying that someone was putting stuff about him in front of people who didn't know him. It was annoying because they were giving their opinions before he even had a chance to show people who he was. He also stated that the only thing that was bothering him was if it affected Sara's view of him.

He said he didn't want it to affect their relationship in a way which led Sara to believe that she wasn't ready to say yes at the Love is Blind altar. Sara said she did feel worried after the incident because she was protective of Ben.

She added that she didn't mean to discredit her but the scenario would've been different if what she said happened right before Ben came to Love is Blind.

Ben agreed and continued:

"The other thing that bothers me was this is such an insignificant moment in my history and was so long ago that I didn't even think to bring it up."

She called the whole thing a "bummer" and told him that it was a classic thing to just be by yourselves in the Love is Blind pods and then once they step out in the real world, such things start happening.

Sara also said that they were humans, and there was always going to be something they weren't proud of, so such things keep happening. She continued saying that she fell in love for his heart "today".

Both Ben and Sara said they loved each other, before Sara said she wanted their wedding to reflect them as people and to be a night to remember forever.

The finale episode of Love is Blind season 8 will be released on March 7, on Netflix.

