"Making no sense" — Love Is Blind fans react to Ben's TikTok drama

Season 8 of Netflix's popular social experiment Love Is Blind released episodes 7-9 on February 21, 2025. Episode 9, titled The EX-Files, saw Ben land himself in a predicament when his fiancée, Sara, came across a TikTok video of an unnamed woman, crying and criticizing the men on reality TV. Ben said she was referencing him and that he had gone out with her four years ago.

Sara became curious about the kind of relationship Ben had with the woman, wondering why she had to take to social media to cry about a past relationship. Ben defended himself, saying the woman on the video was "overreacting" and manipulating their story.

However, when Sara confronted Ben with questions about that relationship, he struggled to answer, saying he did not remember much about it and had not been in contact with the person. Despite Ben's reassurances, Sara felt apprehensive. She urged her partner to come clean before discovering more from a different source.

Love Is Blind fans took to X to comment on Ben's TikTok drama. While many claimed Ben was hiding the truth, others praised Sara for standing up to him.

A Love Is Blind fan reacts to Ben's answers (Image via Instagram/@_dystopie)

"ben is making no sense... what? so did you meet her more than once? did you talk after the 4 years? bro what," a fan wrote.

"Sarah needs to meet up with the girl in the video crying about Ben; because something Ben is saying isn’t adding up," another fan commented.

"This TikTok thing coming up about Ben….tricky. And Sara ain’t the one to play with," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Is Blind fans became suspicious of Ben, convinced he was not disclosing the entire story.

"BEN. AS IF YOU DONT REMEMBER THIS GIRL. LIARRRRRRRRRRRRRR YOURE TRASH," a user reacted.

"Here’s the thing about Ben from Love is Blind. Not only did he make those weird asf comments about BLM and ‘not being political,’ but now this girl AFTER FOUR YEARS is CRYING on TikTok about him? She’s either a REALLY good actor OR he did something MESSED. UP. For her to post," a person commented.

"Something about Ben saying he doesn't remember anything about this lady...and then parsing out tiny details he suddenly "remembers" is sus," another fan wrote.

"Ben definitely put that tik tok girl through hell. He is NOT a good person," one user posted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Yeah Ben is not being 100% truthful about the girl from TikTok. How do you not remember?" a person reacted.

"my girl sara standing on business interrogating ben about the tiktok and his lack of recollection, GET HIM GIRLLLLLLLLLLLLLL," another netizen commented.

"I don't like that you don't remember" — Love Is Blind star Sara confronts Ben after discovering the TikTok video

After coming across the TikTok video of the woman talking about reality shows, specifically the one filming in Minneapolis, a reference to Love Is Blind, Sara showed it to Ben. Ben told Sara he had already seen the video and added that the girl was referencing him. While explaining the situation, he said:

"I don't want to give her any ability to do anything with me if she decides to release my name or anything. I don't wanna give her any control over that, so I blocked her."

The Love Is Blind star added that the woman had also blocked him from seeing her feed. When Ben said he had not talked to her in "over four years," Sara wondered what caused the woman to react that way. Ben defended himself by accusing her of twisting facts and projecting him in a bad light.

When Sara further interrogated Ben, he revealed he met the person through a dating app but never got intimate with her. However, he could not remember the breakup or other details of the relationship.

"I don't like that you don't remember," Sara countered.

Although Ben could not recall much, he stated he "ghosted her" after going out with her a few times. However, he could not remember why he "ghosted" her or what had happened between them that made the woman cry on social media. After a while, he added that she might have sent him a few DMs after they parted ways.

Sara remained unconvinced. She refused to "dismiss what she said" and urged Ben to be open and upfront if there was more to their story.

Stream Love Is Blind season 8 exclusively on Netflix.

