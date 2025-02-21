"It's very possible" — Love Is Blind star Daniel reacts to Taylor alleging he followed her on Instagram

Love Is Blind season 8 released episodes 7-9 on Netflix on February 21, 2025. Episode 7, titled Bueller? continued the dispute between Daniel and his partner, Taylor from the previous episode. Taylor claimed Daniel followed her on Instagram before coming on the show and knew what she looked like. When confronted about it, Daniel said:

Ad

"It's very possible that at one point I followed you and unfollowed you. It's possible. I... I don't know why I would have. I don't remember it."

Taylor feared her connection with Daniel which developed in the pods was not honest or genuine because he already knew her appearance. She noted how some key aspects they bonded over were already mentioned on her Instagram account. It made Taylor wonder if Daniel sparked a connection with her, knowing who he was talking to.

Ad

Trending

Although Daniel said he could not remember following Taylor, he did not rule out its possibility. Since he was unsure himself, he failed to assure Taylor and insisted she check her followers' app to see if his name popped up. However, the Love Is Blind star defended himself, saying he came into the experiment "with nothing."

"I promise you I didn't know" — Love Is Blind's Daniel claims he did not know Taylor before the experiment

Ad

The opening scene of Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7 saw Taylor ask Daniel if he followed her on Instagram before participating in the experiment. She added that everything they discussed in the pods — Christmas, family, faith, and Taco Bell — was already on her Instagram page, making her wonder if he knew who she was.

"It just really scares me," she added.

Daniel immediately dismissed her allegation, saying he had seen her for the first time during their engagement ceremony. The Love Is Blind star claimed he did not remember following her and added that if he had recognized her, he would have informed the producers immediately. Despite his explanations, Taylor struggled to believe him.

Ad

The female cast member revealed she had a followers' app where she could see who had followed and unfollowed her. Hearing that, Daniel mentioned it was "very possible" that at one point he followed and unfollowed her. However, he denied knowing what Taylor looked like. Daniel defended himself, saying he would not try to cheat "the system" and go through pod dates lying.

Ad

Taylor received her phone from production to check the followers' app. When Daniel remarked that it was up to her to decide what to do, Taylor said she would go through the app to see if his name came up. She admitted she hated "the doubt" and did not want to feel that way.

Taylor confessed it felt "crazy" to scroll through lists of followers while suspecting her partner. Daniel comforted the Love Is Blind star, encouraging her to do what felt right. After a while, he asked her if she believed him. Although she said she did, she struggled to shake away the doubt. Hearing that, Daniel held her hand and said:

Ad

"I promise. I promise you I didn't know. I promise."

Ad

As a result, Taylor returned her phone to the producers, saying she did not need it anymore. While speaking to the Love Is Blind cameras, she stated her doubts were put to rest after Daniel promised he did not know her appearance.

The couple then headed to Honduras to reflect on their physical chemistry. Later in the episode, Taylor told Daniel she regretted how she handled the conversation. Daniel assured her he understood her concerns and asked her to leave the hurdle in the past.

Ad

Love Is Blind season 8 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback