"It's giving snooze" — Love Is Blind fans unhappy with season 8 so far

Netflix's much-awaited dating show Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14, 2025, with its first six episodes. The season welcomed eligible bachelors and bachelorettes from Minneapolis to try their luck at finding their perfect matches inside the pods, sight unseen. While some contestants formed instant connections, others struggled to decide, torn between different people.

Unlike previous seasons, where engaged couples were at a tropical destination for their honeymoon by episode 5, season 8 presented viewers with six whole episodes of dates in the pods. Six episodes, each at least an hour long, focused solely on the interpersonal tension and drama between cast members navigating their connections.

The season also showcased five engagements, one that happened in the second episode and others that took time to come to fruition. Love Is Blind fans have been unimpressed by the season's performance so far due to multiple reasons. While some claimed it was unnecessary to feature the dates for six episodes, others felt it diluted the contestants' conversations.

Netizens took to X to vent their disappointment, saying the conversations gave "snooze" and lacked "interesting" people.

A Love Is Blind fan reacts to season 8 (Image via X/@tiffanyspawn)

"Whew! first few episodes of #LoveIsBlind and it’s giving snooze so far not one interesting person in sight," a fan wrote.

"Netflix really played us!! How you dropping 6 episodes & it’s literally the pods conversations!!Literally dragging the season, WRAP IT UP! It’s boring," another fan commented.

"Just finished the 6th episode and what the hell is this? This season looks like a serious contender for the worst season yet," a netizen tweeted.

Love Is Blind fans were unimpressed to see six episodes of conversations in the pods.

"This is the slowest and most boring season of #LoveIsBlind yet. I had to fast forward. @LoveisBlindShow why were all 6 episodes in the pods? There was no honeymoon for at least 1 episode and 1 proposal for 5 episodes. That’s ridiculous," a user reacted.

"Six. Hours. Six hours of pod episodes. Six hours of watching the same handful of people. Gonna be another poorly produced season," a person commented.

"This season of Love is Blind is such a snoozefest...6 episodes in the pods is totally unnecessary. Skip to the messy stuff already," another fan wrote.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"This season is literally the most boring one I’ve seen so far. I’ve fallen asleep like ten different times watching it," one user posted.

"Who was responsible for this AWFUL casting? They’re so dry and the convos are so forced," a person reacted.

"These people are so awkward in their convos and they act like they’re having these monumental emotional connections. I’m over here cringing to death," another netizen commented.

Love Is Blind season 8: Which couples got engaged?

Episode 2 of Love Is Blind saw Joey get down on one knee and pop the question to Monica, who gladly accepted his proposal and became the fiancée of the season. The couple sparked a connection on their first date, bonding over their love of swing dancing.

Although Joey worried Monica would dislike his long hair, she did not. After seeing Joey for the first time, the Love Is Blind star complimented his "luscious" hair, saying he looked like "Tarzan."

The second couple that got betrothed was Ben and Sara. Despite facing a few hurdles along the way, like Ben's lack of knowledge about modern societal and political issues (particularly the Black Lives Matter movement and the case of George Floyd), the pair found commonalities. They got engaged, looking forward to embarking on a new journey.

The next Love Is Blind couple to get engaged was Lauren and David. David was initially torn between Molly and Lauren, claiming both had qualities he sought. After much deliberation, he ended things with Molly and started a new chapter with Lauren.

Devin and Virginia were the fourth couple to get engaged. Like David, Devin debated between two women—Virginia and Brittany. However, after Devin and Virginia discussed how they wanted to build a relationship based on faith, they grew closer. Meanwhile, Devin's connection with Brittany fizzled out after she opened up about her s*xuality.

Daniel and Taylor were the fifth Love Is Blind couple to get betrothed. They hit it off immediately when Daniel opened up about his anxieties regarding his height, and Taylor responded with her struggles with body image. However, soon after seeing Daniel in person, Taylor claimed he had followed her on Instagram before the show and knew what she looked like.

Stream Love Is Blind season 8 exclusively on Netflix.

