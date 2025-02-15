"Can't ignore gut feelings" — Love is Blind star Taylor on her connection with Daniel

Episode 6 of Love is Blind season 8 aired on February 14, 2025, on Netflix. During their conversation in the pods, Daniel surprised Taylor with flowers. They exchanged letters, with Daniel reading his first. Taylor had not finished her letter but shared that she had prayed for a "future husband" who would meet her and choose her every day moving forward. He proposed to her and she accepted it.

Later, Taylor and Daniel met in person. Daniel complimented her and proposed again, which she accepted, though she mentioned she had imagined him with brown hair. After their meeting, Taylor expressed concerns that she was "positive" about Daniel following her on Instagram before coming on Love is Blind. She said:

"I just can't help but feel like there's so much of me there (on Instagram). I really care about Daniel, and I've grown to love him in the pods. But I also can't ignore gut feelings."

Taylor's doubts about Daniel in Love is Blind season 8

Taylor and Daniel talked often in the pods, sharing personal stories and letters. In episode 6 of Love is Blind, Daniel expressed his feelings by saying:

"I am feeling so deeply in love with you that I can't imagine my life without you."

He proposed, and Taylor accepted instantly, expressing that she was excited to see him in person. When they met, Daniel told Taylor she was "beautiful" and proposed again. They both spoke about how "surreal" the whole experience felt and bid goodbye before meeting again.

After their meeting, speaking to the production team the next day, Taylor brought up an Instagram follow request from Daniel before the show.

"I remember seeing a photo of him sitting in front of a Christmas tree with his leg up and a drink in hand," she said.

She questioned whether he already knew details about her before they met in the pods. She further asked him about it but Daniel denied following her or seeing her profile, but Taylor was not convinced. She said he "followed and unfollowed" her. The conversation ended unresolved, leaving Taylor uncertain about their relationship.

What else happened in this episode of Love is Blind?

This episode of Love is Blind also explored other couples navigating their relationships. Meg and Mason discussed Mason’s feelings for both Meg and Madison. Meg expressed her frustration at feeling like an "option" rather than a priority, making it clear that she didn’t want to compete for his attention.

David and Lauren met in person after their engagement. They shared a hug and a kiss, with David proposing again. When he asked if she liked the ring, Lauren responded,

"I'm obsessed with it."

Devin and Virginia had a conversation in the pods. Devin admitted he had spent the previous night thinking about Virginia and wrote her a letter. In it, he expressed his desire to make her feel valued, promising to always make her feel loved and appreciated. Virginia became emotional and accepted his proposal.

"I know that in your past relationships they made you feel insecure and undervalued. But I promise to always make you feel valued, loved and to make you feel like the queen that you are," Devin said.

When Virginia and Devin met in person, she admitted feeling nervous. Despite her nerves, they hugged and shared their excitement about the future.

Watch the latest episodes of Love is Blind season 8 currently streaming on Netflix.

