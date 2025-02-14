"Not here to force anything" — Love is Blind season 8 star Molly confronts Dave about their relationship

Love is Blind season 8, episode 5 premiered on February 14, 2025, on Netflix, continuing the conversations between the remaining couples in the pods. Some participants were confident in their choices, while others were uncertain about their connections.

David told Molly he had a "weird" day and cried for an hour. He was unsure about ending things with Lauren after their last date. While he enjoyed his time with Molly, he also felt pressured.

Molly noticed his hesitation and asked if there was a reason why he was "so conflicted." She then told him,

"To be honest, like I'm not worried. I obviously know what I want. I'm not here to force anything."

She made it clear that she was confident in her decision and would not push him into making one. Their conversation ended without a final resolution, as David continued to struggle with his choice.

Molly addresses David’s hesitation in the Love is Blind pods

In episode 5 of Love is Blind, David told Molly that he had been feeling overwhelmed and that his emotions had been changing throughout the day. He said,

"It’s been a weird day. I cried for an hour."

Molly asked him what had caused it. He explained that he had been thinking about ending things with Lauren but felt conflicted after their last date. He admitted that his connection with Molly made him feel good but also brought a sense of pressure. He said,

"I just feel all the pressure."

Molly listened and then asked,

"Is there a reason why you're so conflicted?"

Molly asked David about his hesitation, but he didn't give a clear answer, only saying he feared making the wrong choice. She told him she wanted them to work out but left the decision to him, assuring him there was no pressure. The conversation ended without a resolution, as David remained unsure.

David makes his decision and chooses Lauren

Molly had earlier explained to Monica and Vanessa that she and David shared the same "values.". However, she was aware that David was also talking to another woman in Love is Blind pods.

Lauren was frustrated with his uncertainty and said, "I just don't get it." David then shared that Molly had told him he was her "last option," which bothered him. He then asked if she was talking to any other guy, and she admitted,

"Dave, you are the only reason I'm here."

Lauren said that David’s confusion "frustrates" her, but she understood. David assured her that he had not told Molly she was his "number one choice" and that Lauren was the only person he could see himself proposing to. He told her,

"I can hear in your voice, you're extremely genuine and kind."

He also admitted that when he looked back at his notes, he had written that he had feelings for Lauren. However, he still felt the pressure of making the right choice, saying that he did not want to make a "wrong choice."

Finally David spoke to Molly again and admitted that he has decided to go ahead with Lauren in Love is Blind. Molly simply responded, "Good luck," and left.

Episodes 1-6 of Love is Blind season 8 are currently streaming on Netflix.

