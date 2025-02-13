Who is Amanda from Love is Blind season 8? Age, Job, and more explored

Love is Blind season 8 is set to premiere with the first two episodes on Netflix on February 14, 2025. The studio announced that the new season would take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and revealed the latest group of singles who would be taking part in the unique dating experiment.

Among the new faces taking part in season 8 is Amanda Burke, a 43-year-old district manager who wants to find someone in the pods who can communicate effectively, highlighting the importance of honesty and emotional expression in relationships.

The official description for the new season of Love is Blind reads:

This Valentine’s Day, the global dating experiment returns, marking the five-year anniversary of the series. Like the many singles before them, a new group of men and women will date, fall in love, and get engaged all before ever seeing one another face-to-face.

Trending

It continues:

With co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey by their side, this fresh crop of romantics seeking the soul connection of a lifetime will enter the pods to find out whether love is truly blind.

Love is Blind season 8 contestant Amanda Burke's age, job, and personal details explored

Amanda is from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she works as a district retail manager. At 43 years old, she is the oldest single entering the pods this season.

Amanda often takes to Instagram to showcase her passion for fitness, her love for baking sourdough bread, and her experiences with friends and family. Her two beagles, Charlie and Hunter, often appear on her account. Her Instagram has over a thousand followers and will likely grow quickly once the new season premieres.

According to her Netflix bio, Amanda looks to be done with dating apps and credits her decision to her age, saying:

“I think sometimes my age can be a factor."

She hopes for a real-life meet-cute with someone with who she can seek emotional connection and good communication. Holding values like honesty in high regard, she hopes for emotional maturity in a partner and a man who can express his feelings.

Her bio states:

“Somebody who can’t communicate is definitely an ick for me.”

Amanda often shares posts with her friends, highlighting their importance in her life and with whom she can share her vulnerable experiences. In October 2019, she attended her friend's wedding and shared a heartfelt post about her friends, showing the bond she shares with her loved ones.

On January 27, she announced her participation in Love is Blind season 8 on her Instagram and emphasized her belief in finding genuine connection as the caption read:

"You all know how much I LOVE love, and I took a chance and chased after it."

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are set to return as hosts for season 8 and help the contestants possibly meet their soulmate in the pods and form emotional connections.

Viewers can follow Amanda on Instagram @burkea32. Stay tuned for more updates on Love is Blind season 8

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback