How many episodes of Love is Blind season 8 will be there? Full schedule explored

Popular reality dating show Love is Blind is returning for season 8, with a new group of singles ready to explore whether they can form connections in pods and potentially find their partner without seeing each other. Season 8 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 14, 2025, and will consist of 12 episodes in total.

The Valentine's Day release also marks the fifth anniversary of the show, which first launched in 2020. The new season is set in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with 32 contestants who will seek love in the pods and hope to leave the show engaged or married. Similar to other installments, Netflix will roll out the episodes in batches, starting from February 14 till the finale episode airing on March 7.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are set to return as hosts and guide the contestants in the hope of meeting their companion in this unique social dating experiment.

Full episode schedule of Love is Blind season 8 explored

Love is Blind season eight will unfold over four weeks with episodes released in three batches every Friday, starting from February 14. The first three batches will consist of episodes 1 through 11, with the finale (episode 12) dropping on Friday, March 7.

Full episode schedule for season 8:

Week 1 - Episodes 1 - 6: (Friday, February 14)

Week 2 - Episodes 7 - 9: (Friday, February 21)

Week 3 - Episodes 10 - 11: (Friday, February 28)

Week 4 - Episode 12: (Friday, March 7)

Starting from week one, Love is Blind will introduce the cast and their initial connections and conversations in the pods. In week two, it will showcase the couple's final decisions as they meet each other and move forward with their engagements and their getaways.

Week three will follow the couples as they live together outside the show which will test their relationships before culminating in the final episode as they move ahead with their wedding decisions.

What to expect from season 8? Trailer moments explored

During the season 7 reunion, three contestants from season 8—Alex, Brittany, and Joey—were introduced, giving fans an early glimpse of what to expect. Season 8 will present 32 new contestants, ranging in age from 23 to 43 years, each bringing their unique backgrounds and professions to the show.

Released on January 28, 2025, the trailer for the new season shows several dramatic moments from Love is Blind, including one highlight where a female participant hints at being familiar with her pod partner after they come face-to-face.

Other notable moments from the trailer includes contestants confronting each other with accusations of past relationships before entering the show. This is highlighted in the trailer which includes Sara, 29, getting engaged after the pod sessions and spending time with her partner on a tropical getaway. She then confronts her fiancé about a suspicious TikTok video, suggesting a past relationship that may affect their new connection.

Another aspect from the trailer that has got fans excited is to see a potential love triangle in the new season. In one of the sequences, a female cast member says:

"She's trying to date the person that I want to marry."

Moreover, jeolousy sets in as the cast gets to know their suitors and form bonds. Viewers will witness conversations exploring polyamory, monogamy, and what commitment means to the couples.

The makers have confirmed the renewal of Love is Blind till season 10. All seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

