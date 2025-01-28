Love is Blind season 8: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Love Is Blind returns this Valentine's Day on Netflix to celebrate its five-year anniversary, this time heading to Minneapolis for season 8. With co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, 32 singles — the show's largest cast yet — will follow the same concept and explore if love is truly blind.

A whole new batch of men and women will date, fall in love, and become engaged before ever meeting in person, just like the other singles who came before them. The participants feature nurses, former cheerleaders, world travelers, and Christmas fanatics aged from 26 to 43. Sagittarius women and Taurus men dominate the zodiac signs this season, as per Tudum by Netflix. Fans will get to know if the opposite does attract.

Full list of Love is Blind season 8 contestants and their Instagram handles

The Women:

1) Amanda (@burkea32)

Age: 43 | Occupation: District Retail Manager

Amanda seeks emotional maturity and values honesty in a partner, as per her Love is Blind Netflix bio. A sourdough bread baker, she's looking for a real-life meet-cute in the pods. She possesses more than 1,200 followers on her Instagram page.

“Somebody who can’t communicate is definitely an ick for me,” Amanda stated in her Love is Blind Netflix bio.

2) Ashley (@aesuter)

Age: 28 | Occupation: Client Success Manager

“I really just want a partner that can embrace my excitability fully,” Ashley stated Netflix bio.

According to Ashley's Netflix bio, she hopes to find someone who'll match her zest for life, enjoy sunsets, and confidently embrace their uniqueness. Fans can follow her on Instagram, where she has around 1.5k followers.

3) Brittany (@coachbdot)

Age: 35 | Occupation: Partnership Executive

A sports lover with an impressive career in athletics, Brittany seeks someone who can teach her new things and help her with punctuality. For updates related to her lifestyle, fans can follow Brittany on Instagram, where she is about to reach 4k.

4) Casandra (@casandraann_)

Age: 30 | Occupation: Hairstylist

Casandra prioritizes humor, vulnerability, and friendships while seeking a witty partner who values her sense of humor. Casandra has more than 2,100 followers on her Instagram handle, where she has posted updates about her life.

5) Kylie (@kylieschuelke)

Age: 28 | Occupation: Medical Student

Kylie values faith and family traditions and is looking for a partner who shares her religious values and readiness for a committed relationship. Viewers can follow Kylie on Instagram, where she is about to hit the 10k follower mark.

“I’m here to find my husband,” Kylie stated in her Love is Blind Netflix bio.

6) Lauren (@laurenmariaobrien)

Age: 31 | Occupation: Educational Sales

Lauren seeks a lasting connection, but overthinking may pose a challenge. She dislikes arrogance in suitors. Lauren's Instagram handle reflects moments enjoyed with her friends and family. She is about to reach 1,200 followers on her page.

“I ask a lot of questions and really like to get to know people,” Lauren stated in her Love is Blind Nextlix bio.

7) Madison (@mads.err)

Age: 28 | Occupation: Artist

Madison is searching for someone who matches her energy and values creativity while avoiding her long list of deal-breakers, as per her Netflix bio. Fans can check out some of Madison's artwork on her Instagram account, where she has around 2,200 followers.

8) Meg (@meggofueggo)

Age: 31 | Occupation: Oncology Nurse

Meg is a free-spirited nurse looking for a partner who reciprocates her humor, energy, and willingness to go deep in the pods. Meg posts photos of her traveling and enjoying family time. She is about to reach 1.9k followers on Instagram.

“My biggest ick is somebody who doesn’t ask questions back,” Meg stated in her Love is Blind Netflix bio.

9) Molly (@mollyrosemullaney)

Age: 30 | Occupation: Executive Assistant

Molly is seeking a hype man for her spirited personality and someone to share her festive traditions and ambitions. Molly has around 1.4k followers on her Instagram account, where she has posted photos supporting the Minnesota Timberwolves.

10) Monica (@the.monicadanus)

Age: 28 | Occupation: Digital Marketing

Monica is family-oriented, quirky, and focused on finding someone who will fit into her dynamic and support her culinary experiments, as per her Love Is Blind Netflix bio. Monica has more than 1.6k followers on her Instagram handle, where she has shared some of her photoshoots.

11) Sara (@saracarton_)

Age: 29 | Occupation: Oncology Nurse

Sara, from Minneapolis, balances caring for others by playing Call of Duty, hoping her future husband can keep up with her emotionally and on the gaming field. Viewers can follow Sara on Instagram, where she shares life updates for her 2.1k followers.

12) Taylor (@t.haags)

Age: 32 | Occupation: Colonoscopy Nurse

Taylor dreams of a rom-com-worthy love story with a genuine, adventurous partner. With over 6k followers, Taylor has mentioned her Instagram account as a personal blog.

“I’m most excited to decorate a Christmas tree with my partner,” Taylor stated in her Love is Blind Netflix bio.

13) Tiera (@tierashavone)

Age: 34 | Occupation: Marketing Strategist

A traditional dater, Tiera values her career and faith and is seeking a supportive partner who embodies Michael B. Jordan’s gentle spirit. Fans can follow her on Instagram, where she has more than 2k followers.

“My faith is very important to me—it’s not something I can sacrifice for love,” Tiera stated in her Love is Blind Nexflix bio.

14) Vanessa (@nessa.kala)

Age: 31 | Occupation: Media Planner

Vanessa, a classically trained ballerina, is seeking a spontaneous and passionate partner, though her dogs will always remain non-negotiable. Vanessa has shared her passion for horse riding with her 3k Instagram followers.

15) Virginia (@theevirginiamiller)

Age: 34 | Occupation: Healthcare Recruiter

Virginia seeks a faith-driven, patient partner who can match her adventurous spirit while steering clear of arrogance and self-centeredness. Virginia has shared photos of traveling to famous European destinations with her 2k followers on Instagram.

16) Yemi (@yeminemi)

Age: 30 | Occupation: Product Sales Manager

Yemi, based in the Twin Cities, is an independent and driven professional looking for an ambitious partner who will help her grow. However, vulgar humor and bad manners are deal-breakers. Yeminemi is a fitness enthusiast and has shared some of her workout clips on Instagram with her 4k followers.

The Men:

1) Adam (@adambevis5)

Age: 33 | Occupation: Fashion Director / Co-Owner

A globe-trotter and successful entrepreneur, Adam is ready to find love after years of focusing on his growing business. Adam has around 1.2k followers on Instagram, where he has mentioned himself as a "Professional Uncle."

According to his Love is Blind Netflix bio, the right person should make even simple activities, like going to the grocery store, feel exciting.

2) Alex (@iamalexbrown)

Age: 29 | Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Broker

A multi-talented musician with a quirky side, Alex is searching for an adventurous and slightly nerdy partner who can overlook his snoring. Alex has shared many photos of himself traveling around the world with his 2.3k followers on Instagram. He is also hoping to pedal a bicycle built for two, as stated in his Love is Blind Netflix bio.

3) Andrew (No Instagram)

Age: 27 | Occupation: Realtor

This former Army helicopter mechanic is an intellectually curious romantic who's ready to explore deep connections — on and off the dance floor.

“I’m someone who is constantly searching for answers to not always the simplest questions. I’m looking for someone who is willing to go on that journey," says his Netflix bio.

4) Ben (@benmezzenga)

Age: 28 | Occupation: Developer

Competitive yet empathetic, Ben is looking for a partner who leads with vulnerability and matches his playful energy. Fans can follow Ben on Instagram, where he's about to reach 10k followers.

“I have a sixth sense for bringing people in and making them feel included,” Ben stated in his Love is Blind Netflix bio.

5) Benji (@benjaminjbsmith)

Age: 26 | Occupation: Entrepreneur / Realtor

A digital nomad ready to settle down, Benji is looking for someone who can balance spontaneity with stability while sharing his love for adventure. Benji is about to reach 5k followers on Instagram.

“I’m a huge traveler, and I see a lot of that in our future," Benji stated in his Love is Blind Netflix bio.

6) Brad (@dr_minneapolis)

Age: 35 | Occupation: Dentist

Brad brings Midwest charm to the Love is Blind pods, combining a lighthearted personality with some serious freestyle dance moves. Brad is not very active on Instagram, where he has 499 followers.

“I’m looking for a best friend, someone who’s easy to talk to and nice to me,” Brad stated in his Love is Blind Netflix bio.

7) Brian (@brian_sumption)

Age: 30 | Occupation: Wine Bar Owner

Brian, a savvy entrepreneur, is searching for a partner in Love is Blind who can help him balance work and life while sharing his appreciation for good wine and excellent hygiene. Brian shares moments spent with friends and family with his 1,100 Instagram followers.

8) Daniel (@danielhastings_)

Age: 30 | Occupation: Sales Account Executive

Inspired by his parents' love story, Daniel seeks someone who can embrace his sensitive side and love him unconditionally — even when he puts his foot in his mouth. Daniel is about to reach 3k followers on his Instagram handle.

9) David (@davidbettenburg)

Age: 33 | Occupation: Medical Device Sales

Focused on meaningful connections, David values shared interests and traditions, especially with his large family. David shares moments spent with friends and family with his 2.6k Instagram followers.

As per David's Love is Blind Netflix bio, superficiality is his biggest turn-off.

10) Devin (@devbuck3)

Age: 29 | Occupation: Youth Director/Coach

A sneakerhead and basketball coach with a passion for cooking, Devin dreams of finding a partner who supports him both on and off the court and loves creating meals together. Fans can follow Devin on Instagram, where he is about to reach 2k followers.

11) Hugo (@hugo_orieny)

Age: 30 | Occupation: Marketing

Hugo is ready to share his adventures with someone down-to-earth who respects his need for occasional alone time. Hugo has around 1k followers on his Instagram account.

“I do need some space every now and then,” Hugo stated in his Love is Blind Netflix bio.

12) Joey (@joeykid34)

Age: 35 | Occupation: Physician Associate

After being a groomsman 11 times last year, Joey is ready for his turn at the altar with someone empathetic, family-oriented, and understanding of his playful quirks. Joey shares moments spent with friends and family with his 1.3k Instagram followers.

13) Mason (@masonhoracek)

Age: 33 | Occupation: Cinematographer

A passionate skater and creative professional, Mason seeks a partner who shares his drive and appreciates his blend of toughness and tenderness. Mason has shared some clips from his filmmaking portfolio with his 7.5k followers.

14) Mo (@mondiaye08)

Age: 35 | Occupation: Property Manager

Fluent in three languages and resilient in spirit, Mo is looking for a trustworthy partner who can match his humor and embrace his big heart and personal growth journey. Fans can follow him on his Instagram handle, which has 2.7k followers.

15) Scott (@scottie_111)

Age: 34 | Occupation: Project Manager

Energetic and loyal like a "golden retriever," Scott is seeking a meaningful connection with someone who enjoys intellectual conversations and can match his active lifestyle. Scott shares moments spent with friends and family with his 1k Instagram followers.

16) Tom (@tomdann)

Age: 38 | Occupation: Management Consultant

A fitness fanatic born in Brazil and raised in Minnesota, Tom is eager to find a partner in Love is Blind who matches his dedication to a healthy lifestyle and isn't glued to their phone. Fans can follow him on his Instagram handle, where he has 1.2k followers.

Love is Blind season 8 will premiere on Netflix on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.

