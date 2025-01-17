What happened between Sally and Medina in the Love is Blind: Germany finale? Details explored

The debut season of Love is Blind: Germany released its finale on Friday, January 17, 2025, showcasing three couples waiting to walk down the aisle. While everyone hoped to end their journey with a fairytale conclusion, not all could achieve it. Among them was Sally who refused to go through with her marriage to Medina, stating that she needed to feel "more sure."

Although it saddened Medina, he accepted Sally's decision since he knew how important marriage was for them. He wanted the two of them to experience it only once in their lifetimes without feeling uncertain or doubtful. Even though Medina had to leave the altar without a wife, he claimed it was only the end of the experiment not the end of their journey.

Like Sally and Medina, Hanni and Daniel ended their Love is Blind: Germany journey on a sour note. Hanni decided not to say "yes" to marrying Daniel because she felt uncertain about their future as husband and wife. Ilias and Alina were the only couple who tied the knot, acknowledging that love was truly blind.

"Not the end for us" — Love is Blind: Germany star Medina reacts to Sally's decision

While preparing for their wedding, both Sally and Medina confessed they felt confused and nervous, overwhelmed by how fast things were progressing. Recalling his time on the show, Medina expressed that he never imagined falling in love with someone so quickly during the experiment.

Despite a rocky start to their relationship, Sally and Medina developed strong feelings for one another by giving their connection a fair chance. Even then, Sally was not completely sure about her decision. She said she would trust her instinct and go with what felt right in the moment.

During a conversation with his friends, Medina confessed that he felt confused about his decision. Although he could be himself with Sally, he could not shake away his nerves.

"It takes really strong feelings just to be here today. On an emotional level, in terms of my feelings, I can say that, yes, love is blind," he added.

Similarly, Sally felt anxious as she put on her wedding dress, noting that it made everything seem "real." Her mother advised her to relax and trust her gut, promising to support whatever decision she took at the altar.

While speaking to the cameras, the Love is Blind: Germany star stated that while it was a "100% yes to Medina," she was uncertain if it also meant a "yes to marriage." Meanwhile, Medina expressed that he felt confident about getting married, despite his worries.

Soon after, the couple walked down the aisle and stood before one another to read their vows. While reading his vows, Medina praised Sally for breaking down his walls and loving his "cold" and "unapproachable" personality with her "caring and charming nature."

"You managed to melt the ice blocking me and and win my heart. Your laugh, your stunning eyes, the inner and outer beauty you possess make you a perfect ten out of ten," Medina expressed.

The Love is Blind: Germany cast member emotionally expressed gratitude to Sally for helping him bring out his hidden self. Likewise, Sally thanked Medina for making her feel loved.

Although their experience had both highs and lows, Sally was proud of how they tackled everything. She appreciated their teamwork and how well they complemented one another.

Soon after, it was time for the Love is Blind: Germany pair to decide if they wished to accept each other as husband and wife. When the marriage officiant asked Sally, she said:

"Medina, as much as I would like to I can't today. I know how important marriage is and I'd like to give us a fighting chance."

Medina accepted Sally's decision, emphasizing the importance of their decision.

"I know we both only want to do it one time and properly but this is only the end of the experiment, not the end for us," he added.

While reflecting on her decision in private, Sally admitted she did not feel as confident as she should have to go through with the marriage. Meanwhile, Medina confessed that although he left the altar without a wife, he was glad the experiment taught him to express his feelings and be vulnerable.

Love is Blind: Germany is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

