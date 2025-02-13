Who is Ashley from Love Is Blind season 8? Age, job, and more explored

Love Is Blind season 8 is set to premiere with the first two episodes on Netflix on February 14, 2025. The streamer has announced that the new season will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and in January 2025, Netflix revealed the new group of contestants taking part in the unique dating experiment.

Among the new faces taking part in season 8 is Ashley Suter, a 28-year-old client success manager who according to her Netflix cast description aims to find someone who is "self-assured and expressive," a partner who matches her energy and excitement in life.

The official description for the new season of Love Is Blind reads:

"This Valentine’s Day, the global dating experiment returns, marking the five-year anniversary of the series. Like the many singles before them, a new group of men and women will date, fall in love, and get engaged all before ever seeing one another face-to-face. With co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey by their side, this fresh crop of romantics seeking the soul connection of a lifetime will enter the pods to find out whether love is truly blind."

Love Is Blind season 8 contestant Ashley's age, job, and personal details explored

Ashley is a 28-year-old client success manager from Minneapolis, Minnesota. In her Netflix cast description, Ashley states that she values self-assuredness and expressiveness in a potential partner, emphasizing the importance of confidence regardless of physical attributes.

Ashley has an Instagram account with over a thousand followers, which is likely to grow rapidly once the new season premieres. On her Instagram, viewers can find Ashley sharing posts about her art, travel photos, and experiences with her friends and family.

According to her Instagram post from May 2019, she has earned a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Global Studies, and a minor in Leadership (no university was identified). She spent four years at the university and one year abroad in Sweden.

From her Instagram, Ashley's hobby seems to be art, specifically paintings of dogs. She also has an Etsy page called "AesuterWatercolor" where she puts these paintings for sale. In an Instagram post from April 2020, she shared one of her artworks with the caption:

"got inspired to get artsy yesterday, and I kind of dig it!!!"

According to her Netflix bio for the new season of Love Is Blind, Ashley stated she has been called "a bit too much" in her past relationships and wants to seek to find a partner who embraces her excitement in life, saying,

"I really just want a partner that can embrace that fully."

Ashley further states that she wants a partner who is confident and enjoys simple moments like catching sunsets and snapping photos for her. She states that she doesn't care about physical attributes, instead, she values someone confident and secure.

"I’d like a secure man. You’ve got to be confident with what you got. I don’t care if you are shorter than me or anything, just do it with confidence."

The Valentine's Day release also marks the fifth anniversary of the show, which first launched in 2020. Season 8 introduces 32 new contestants who will seek love in the pods and hope to leave the show engaged or married.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are set to return as hosts for Love Is Blind season 8 and guide the contestants in the hope of meeting their life companions in the popular dating experiment.

Viewers can follow Ashley on Instagram @aesuter and can watch her on season 8 of Love Is Blind on Netflix on February 14, 2025.

