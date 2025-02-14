Who is Casandra from Love Is Blind season 8? Age, job, and more explored

Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on Friday, February 14, with the first two episodes on Netflix. The new season is set to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and earlier in the year, Netflix revealed the latest group of contestants taking part in the unique social dating experiment.

Among the new faces taking part in season 8 is Casandra, a 30-year-old hairstylist from Minnesota. According to her Netflix cast description, Casandra finds vulnerability attractive in a partner, suggesting she values emotional openness in relationships.

The official description for season 8 of Love Is Blind reads:

"This Valentine’s Day, the global dating experiment returns, marking the five-year anniversary of the series. Like the many singles before them, a new group of men and women will date, fall in love, and get engaged all before ever seeing one another face-to-face. With co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey by their side, this fresh crop of romantics seeking the soul connection of a lifetime will enter the pods to find out whether love is truly blind."

Casandra is 30 years old and currently working as a professional hairstylist at Juut Salonspa, specifically, a hair color and extension specialist, as per her Instagram bio. According to her Netflix cast description, Casandra is someone who appreciates a good sense of humor, which is described as her "ultimate green flag,". She looks forward to finding a witty partner who values her sense of humor.

Casandra has an Instagram account with over two thousand followers, which will likely grow quickly as the new season episodes premiere weekly. On her Instagram, viewers can find photos of Casandra from her daily experiences, including travel photos and some posts with her friends.

On January 27, Casandra shared a post announcing her participation in season 8 of Love Is Blind, and subsequently, her excitement to find her potential partner. The caption read:

"Ope I’m on Love is Blind Season 8! Can’t wait for you to see if love really is blind. Streaming Valentine’s Day, February 14th, on Netflix!"

Casandra also states in her Netflix cast description, that her friends come first, so any potential partner must get along with her "good group of girls." She looks forward to getting vulnerable with her pod partners, as he values emotional expression in a guy.

Casandra is part of the largest cast in Love Is Blind history for the new season, with 32 contestants from Minneapolis attempting to find their potential life partners.

The season premiered on February 14, 2025, and the Valentine's Day release also marks the fifth anniversary of the popular show. At the season 7 reunion, viewers were introduced to three contestants from season 8—Alex, Brittany, and Joey—offering fans an early preview of what’s to come.

The new season takes place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking the show's return to the Midwest for the first time since season two. It will uphold the show's distinctive social experiment, testing whether 32 singles in pods can develop emotional connections and attraction without relying on physical appearance.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are set to return as hosts for the new season and guide the contestants in the hope of meeting their potential husbands or wives during this popular social dating experiment.

Viewers can follow Casandra on Instagram @casandraann_. Love Is Blind season 8 is now streaming on Netflix.

