Love is Blind season 1 couples who are still together in 2025: Full list explored

Love is Blind season 1 aired on Netflix from February 13 to February 27, 2020. Since then, the show has brought a unique dating experiment featuring a group of single men and women who seek potential life partners. They build connection without seeing each other and only through conversations in pods.

After the pod sessions, the couples decide if they want to get engaged or not, if they do, they embark on a getaway to spend time with each other. After their engagement, they try to see if they are compatible before making the decision of marrying each other by the end of the show.

Love is Blind has released seven installments till February 2025. Notably, two of the couples from season 1 are still together after the show ended—Lauren and Cameron Hamilton along with Amber Pike and Matt Barnett.

Love is Blind season 1 couples who are still together

1) Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

Lauren and Cameron first met each other while filming Love is Blind season 1 in 2018. Although they got married in November 2018, they kept their union a secret till the wedding episode aired later in February 2020.

In an interview with People magazine in November 2023, the couple revealed that they renewed their vows during their five-year anniversary in Las Vegas. The duo expressed their desire to start a family in the future in an interview with E!, released on October 25, 2024. Lauren said:

"We definitely look forward to the moment we do become parents."

The couple feature prominently on their Instagram accounts where they share their personal lives and give updates on their projects. In 2021, they released a book together titled, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way, sharing their love story and anecdotes from their time on Love is Blind.

Moreover, Lauren and Cameron are based in Atlanta, Georgia, where they bought and renovated a home together and also share a dog named Sparx. They launched a YouTube channel called Hanging with the Hamilton and also started a podcast together titled The Love Seat, where they discuss relationships, marriage, and personal growth featuring various TV personalities as guests.

Fans can follow them on Instagram @cameronreidhamilton and @need4lspeed.

2) Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

During one of their pod sessions on Love is Blind season 1, Matt proposed to Amber and they got engaged without seeing each other. They got married in October 2018, but similarly to Cameron and Lauren, they kept their marriage a secret till the wedding episode aired in February 2020.

Ever since saying "I do," the couple have shared their love for each other on social media and various public appearances.The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in October 2024, and announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together, lovingly referred to as "Little Baby B" by friends and families.

Additionally, Amber and Matt reside in Georgia, accompanied by their husky named Koda and share updates regarding their lives on their Instagram accounts. After the show, the couple continued their professional life, with Matt working as a project engineer and also recently ventured into real estate projects. Meanwhile, Amber pursued her education and is now working towards a career in the medical field.

Fans can follow them on Instagram @barnettisblind and @atypicalamber.

Updates regarding other contestants from season one of Love is Blind

Giannina and Damian (Image via Netflix)

Apart from Amber, Matt, Cameron, and Lauren, there were other contestants who were seeking their portential partners in season 1. Some of them got engaged but changed their minds at the altar, while others found love after the show.

Jessica Batten left Mark Cuevas at the altar after saying no. Later, both contestants moved on with their individual lives. Jessica tied the knot with Benjamin McGrath in 2022, and welcomed a son named Dax. Mark went on to marry Aubrey Rainey in 2022, and share two sons together.

Meanwhile, Damian Powers said, "I do not," to Giannina Gibelli during their big day on Love is Blind. However, they continued to date for some time after the show before eventually breaking up. Giannina got engaged to Blake Horstmann and the couple welcomed their first child in April 2024.

On the other hand, Kelly Chase told Kenny Barnes that she couldn't marry him at the altar. As of now, Kelly is still single, while Kenny got married to Alexandra Garrison in April 2022.

Moreover, Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton ended their engagement during their Mexico getaway in Love is Blind season 1. They remain single as of today, and have moved on with their life. While Diamond purchased her first house in 2023, Carlton recently adopted a Yorkie named Dolce.

All seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

