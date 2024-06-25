Fact Check: Are Lauren and Cameron from Love Is Blind still together?

Love is Blind is a dating reality series and during its three seasons, seventeen couples were featured out of which only six of these couples tied the knot. However, only four of these pairs continued to maintain their relationships as others separated either breaking up or going through a divorce.

Love is Blind began airing on Netflix on February 13, 2020, as a three-week- Netflix event. Chris Coelen’s series, under the production of Kinetic Content, drew a comparison with other widely known Kinetic Content shows like “The Bachelor” and “Married at First Sight.”

Cameron and Lauren, from season 1, have been together for more than 5 years now; since May of 2024.

Here’s a detailed timeline of the Love is Blind star's relationship.

Five and a half years together since Love is Blind: Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed's journey

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton's romance has captured the hearts of millions of viewers since Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton emerged in the reality TV show Love is Blind.

The journey of this couple began way back in October 2018 through the very first season of this show, which needed its contestants to get engaged without having seen one another. What immediately cemented them as a favorite couple was the strong connection upon astral combining.

October 2018: The Beginning

The Love is Blind Couple Cameron and Lauren met on the set, where singles talk to one another and date before ever seeing each other’s faces in pods. In just ten days, they formed a deep connection. Cameron popped the question to Lauren, and she happily said yes, kicking off their romantic journey.

November 2018: Engagement and Marriage

The Love is Blind Couple Cameron and Lauren got married on November 16, 2018, on the 40th day of the experiment. They did so on Lauren’s birthday, which made an already more-than-normal day even more special. This ended their run on the show perfectly since it gave details of how they learned to know each other despite being in different locations.

February 2020: Public Debut

February 2020 saw the release of Love Is Blind on Netflix. Immediately making a beeline to the show was the undeniable love story that grossed Cameron and Lauren. With their very evident bond and spark, they were instant fan favorites. The unique format of the show—electing not to reveal the fates of even the couples until the finale—only added thrills and suspense surrounding the romance.

November 2020: Second Anniversary

Love is Blind's Cameron and Lauren celebrated their second year of marriage, reflecting on their singular journey and how the public came to accept them. They have been public with their relationship since then, often giving the world a view into their life and letting everybody else know that they truly care for each other.

April 2021: Coping with Public Pressure

It wasn't until April 14, 2021, during an interview with Us Weekly, that Lauren spoke up about the public pressures of having an ideal relationship. They made it clear that while people expected a lot from them over their relationship, theirs was as real as it gets, filled with highs and lows. Lauren acknowledged their hardships but brought attention to their ability to bounce back.

"You know, we're not love robots,"

November 2021: Third Anniversary

The Love is Blind couple celebrated their third anniversary as a married couple by catching up with their increasing fanbase. The couple did not stop flooding social media with information about their relationship and other individual interests.

August 2023: New Beginnings

The two documented their trip to Morocco on their Instagram account, by hinting at the release of a new project.

November 2023: Fifth Anniversary

On November 2023, Love is Blind stars, Cameron, together with Lauren, marked five years since their wedding, sharing emotional messages and looking back at the chronicles of their relationship.