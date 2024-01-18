Love is Blind: Every honeymoon location explored

Fans are still reeling from the drama that Love is Blind season 5 brought on screen in September and October 2023. Be it heartbreaks or emotional revelations, season 5 made viewers count down the days until season 6 drops in February 2024.

From romance, arguments, tears, and plenty of chaos, the previous season was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. The show is now prepared to welcome new couples who will get married in secret and take part in an experimental marriage that will finally determine whether or not love is blind.

The smash-hit dating show is headed to Charlotte, North Carolina for season 6, and episodes will begin to premiere on Netflix on Valentine's Day.

Every honeymoon location of Love is Blind

Season 1 and 5: Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, is an AAA Five Diamond luxury all-inclusive resort located on Mexico’s Caribbean coast. Be it romantic escapes, family adventures, or secluded relaxation outings, the lavish place provides unique experiences to visitors.

On the official website, the resort invites people to:

“Savor gourmet cuisine from renowned chefs. Bring balance to body and soul with treatments in our holistic spa. Unwind in suites with private terraces, plunge pools, and uninhibited sea views.”

The destination allows those on vacation to enjoy diverse adventures from eco-tours to scuba diving, and snorkeling. In addition to this, a thriving nightlife amplifies the trip for those seeking fun on vacation in Mexico.

The couples on seasons 5 and 1 of Love is Blind headed to the Grand Velas for their romantic tour while getting to know each other better. The engagement moon from seasons 3 and 4 was also filmed in Riviera Maya but in different resorts.

Season 2: TRS Coral Hotel

TRS Coral Hotel, visited by the couples on Love Is Blind season 2, is an adults-only Caribbean hideaway located on the sandy beach of Costa Mujeres. According to their official website, the place offers:

“An indulgent stay on a white-sand beach near Cancún with warm Mexican hospitality, turquoise waters, and sleek modern architecture.”

Notably, TRS Coral is a hotel inside a resort that includes two other hotels belonging to the Palladium Hotel Group namely: Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and the Family Selection at Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa.

Those who opt to be a guest at the TRS Coral Hotel will have access to all the facilities across all three places including the bars, restaurants, beaches, and pools. When it comes to accommodation, the location provides loft suites with views of the Caribbean Sea, swim-up pools, and private jacuzzis.

Season 3: Calamigos Guest Ranch

Calamigos Guest Ranch is one of the top-class resorts located in the Malibu mountains. The official website of the location claims:

“Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club is the only luxury destination in Malibu that encompasses both a private 250 acre Ranch in the Malibu Wine Country as well as an exclusive beachfront Beach Club for its guests.”

Be it corporate retreats or wedding events, the place offers private estates and pools cascading natural waterfalls, thereby becoming a visual treat. Notably, Love is Blind season 3 was the only domestic location filmed at a retreat in Malibu, California.

Season 4: TRS Yucatan Hotel

The hotel provides personalized service and privacy to guests, whether visitors are planning a couple’s escape or a friend’s getaway. The luxurious five-star TRS Yucatan Hotel is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort where:

“Luxury meets nature in this magnificent hotel enveloped by a lush tropical forest, with an infinity pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea.”

It is a hotel inside a resort that hosts three other family-friendly hotels: Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, and Family Selection at Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa. All four hotels' amenities are fully accessible to TRS Yucatan Hotel visitors.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the hosts of Netflix’s Love is Blind season 6. Additionally, the streamer has also renewed the show for season 7 which will release in the autumn of 2024.