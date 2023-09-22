Love Is Blind season 5: Filming location, cast, and their Instagram accounts

Love Is Blind premiered its fifth season on September 22, featuring 28 hopefuls aspiring to find their life partners. This Netflix original, a social experiment, aims to put the age-old saying to the test by having the cast interact with each other from their individual pods, basing their connections solely on whether their emotional frequencies match. They meet each other and decide if Love Is Blind by proposing again or leaving alone.

The first four episodes of the newest installment are ready to binge. Shot in Houston, Texas, the cast this time is more dynamic than ever. Netflix's Tudum sets expectations for what's to come and writes:

"... a new cast embarks on a heart-pounding journey of emotional growth and self-discovery... For the engaged couples who make it out of the pods and through the drama – and trust us, this season delivers like no other."

Where was Love Is Blind season 5 filmed?

The Love Is Blind franchise has spread its roots globally, with spinoffs in Japan and Brazil. The fifth season of the original US version, which is currently underway, was filmed in Houston, Texas. The contestants spend most of their time dating in the pods and creating friendships in their female and male apartments.

Once they say yes to a proposal, they can meet their partners briefly. All the couples then take off on a group honeymoon to a tropical island, after which they make their final choices.

Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 5

Season 5 of the popular dating show Love Is Blind will feature 14 men and 14 women who come from diverse backgrounds and bring their own dynamic personalities.

The Beauties

1) Aaliyah (@aalove4_)

Aaliyah works as a travel ICU nurse. Love is Blind's 29-year-old is seeking a man who shares her love for food and is intelligent enough to stimulate her mind.

2) Erica (@ericaanthony)

Erica is a 27-year-old marketing manager who's spent too long on dating apps. She's maintaining her high standards and wants someone "obsessed" with her.

3) Estefania (@estefbaila)

Estefenia is a high school teacher and dance instructor. She is coming into Love Is Blind with no specific type of man in her mind and is putting her faith in the process.

4) Johnie (@johniemaraist)

Johnie is a lawyer by profession and consistently strives for self-improvement. The 32-year-old hopes her reality TV experience will land her a man who's decisive.

5) Linda (@lindachi_)

Set to find a "family-oriented" man on the popular dating show is 32-year-old talent acquisition recruiter Linda. She hopes to be more open during the process.

6) Lydia (@lavg)

Lack of communication is the biggest pet peeve for the 32-year-old geologist, Lydia. She seeks a man with a bold personality and who is on the same page as her.

7) Maris (@maris_tx)

Maris is an HR specialist looking to find forever on the Netflix show. The 30-year-old wants a man whom she can confidently take along for family celebrations.

8) Mayra (@mayraaa_c)

Mayra, 25, is a Minister in the South Baptist Convention. Her ideal partner would be willing to make sacrifices for the relationship, and she won't settle for anything less.

9) Miriam (@mimah_)

Miriam, the 32-year-old scientist, is the perfect blend of brains and beauty. Her hope for the experiment is to find an honest, authentic man who prioritizes her.

10) Paige (@paigetilly)

Paige's kindness has sometimes become her weakness in her love life. The 32-year-old stylist wishes for someone who will genuinely commit to and respect her.

11) Renee (@missreneepoche)

Driven by her profession, the 32-year-old veterinarian, Renee, has not found any time for romance. She joins Love Is Blind with the new ambition of starting a family.

12) Shondra (@shonlaa)

32-year-old Shondra walks into Love Is Blind with a clear picture of what she wants. The air stewardess is set on finding a man who can own up to his mistakes.

13) Stacy (@stacyrenae926)

Stacy's seeking a fellow fitness freak who can keep up with her workout routine if the relationship is to work out. She's a 34-year-old director of operations.

14) Taylor (@taylormrue)

Taylor is a 26-year-old teacher seeking a spiritual, long-lasting romance on Love Is Blind. Cheating is her biggest non-negotiable, owing to past experiences.

The Hunks

1) Carter (@carterdaleyall)

Construction worker, 30-year-old Carter loves love. He's on a quest to find a woman who's fully invested in him and supports his old-school romance ideas.

2) Chris (@chrisfoxxy)

28-year-old Chris hopes to meet his strongest ally in the form of his partner on the series. The project manager's type is a woman who's funny and authentic.

3) Connor (@connor_t_moore)

Connor seeks an adventurer, a singer, and a linguist all in one. The 30-year-old geoscientist hopes to share his ambitions and important celebrations with his S/O.

4) Efrain (@eefffyy03)

27-year-old Efrain works in software sales. Done with dating apps, he joins Love Is Blind in search of someone who loves him and his dog and someone he can take to family dinners.

5) Enoch (@enoch_culliver)

Financial advisor Enoch is ready to find someone to eat all the delicacies he cooks. The 27-year-old wants a woman on the same wavelength as him.

6) Ernesto (@esj_28)

Ernesto is a 32-year-old supply chain manager who's tired of his bachelor ways and wants to get hitched. He's keeping an open mind to form genuine connections.

7) Izzy

Izzy's looking for love. (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Izzy works in sales, and he hopes to close a life-long deal on Love Is Blind. The 31-year-old is not on social media. He wants someone who will be by his side.

8) Jared (@instalessjared)

32-year-old firefighter Jared felt his past relationships were surface-level. On the show, he hopes to match with a woman willing to commit to a deeper bond.

9) Jarred (@jarredinpictures)

Jarred is a 34-year-old university director who's looking for someone to reciprocate his energy and efforts towards building a long-lasting, equal partnership.

10) Josh (@jsimmons1818)

32-year-old sales representative Josh is taking to Love Is Blind to make his ultimate dream of building a life with his wife and kids a reality.

11) Justice (@thattrainerjustice)

Justice, a 28-year-old fitness trainer, is incredibly dedicated to his job and expects his wife to be ambitious too. He hopes she understands his demanding schedule.

12) Milton (@jamesmiltonj4)

Petroleum engineer Milton is the youngest of the boys at 25 years old. He does not connect well with lazy people, as he himself has always been very driven.

13) Robert (@rockwithrob)

Robert, the 30-year-old special education teacher, wants to take his future partner for family game nights. He's drawn to those who celebrate his victories with him.

14) Uche (@imabovethelaw)

The 34-year-old lawyer, Uche, is on the dating show with a mission to find a quick-witted, driven woman to make his forever partner.

Love Is Blind season 5's first four episodes are available to stream now on Netflix.