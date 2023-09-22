Love is Blind season 5: Release timings for all regions

Love is Blind season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 22, 2023. This season, single men and women will participate in an experiment that focuses on making emotional connections rather than dating based on looks. Moreover, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will host the show's season 5 and mentor the upcoming contestants.

Season 5's trailer was already released on September 7, 2023, with lots of drama, heartbreak, controversy, upcoming feuds, and more. In accordance with the trailer description, the following is mentioned:

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Houston, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.”

In addition, it mentions:

“When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.”

The Netflix format for this season entails four episodes to be released on September 22, 2023, followed by three episodes on September 29, 2023. Then on October 6, fans can watch episodes 8 and 9, and on October 13, the show's finale, episode 10.

When will Love is Blind season 5 be released?

As part of this season, contestants will be divided into pods to get to know one another and form emotional connections. Once the couple has established their connection, they will propose to each other with an engagement ring to seal their relationship.

The Love is Blind season 5 couples will then come face-to-face only after the engagement. Their next step will be to spend some time together in the real world, meet each other's parents, and then get married. Furthermore, Netflix mentions the following in its description of this experiment:

"Since the only requirement for the experiment is falling in love, sight unseen, the singles won’t be able to see each other in the completely soundproofed rooms, where they’ll prioritize emotional connections over physical first impressions."

In season 5 of Love is Blind, there are 28 single contestants looking for love, including Aaliyah, Estefania, Shondra, Paige, Renee, Lydia, Erica, Miriam, Stacy, Johnie, Linda, Mayra, Taylor, Robert, Izzy, Chris, Efrain, Ernesto, Connor, Enoch, Jarred, Jared, Josh, Carter, Justice, Milton, and Uche.

As well as this, the following is the release schedule for the upcoming season of Love is Blind:

Country Date Time Sydney, Australia ( AEST) September 22 , 2023 5:00 pm Japan ( KST) September 22 , 2023 4:00 pm Hawaii ( HST) September 21 , 2023 9:00 pm Alaska ( AKDT) September 21 , 2023 11:00 pm West Coast of the US ( PT) September 22 , 2023 12:00 am South Korea ( KST) September 22 , 2023 4:00 pm Midwest of the US ( CT) September 22 , 2023 2:00 am East Coast of the US ( ET) September 22 , 2023 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) September 22 , 2023 4:00 am England ( BST) September 22 , 2023 8:00 am France ( CEST) September 22 , 2023 9:00 am Germany ( CEST) September 22 , 2023 9:00 am Italy ( CEST) September 22 , 2023 9:00 am Spain ( CEST) September 22 , 2023 9:00 am South Africa ( SAST) September 22 , 2023 9:00 am Dubai , UAE ( GST) September 22 , 2023 11:00 am India ( IST) September 22 , 2023 12:30 pm

Be sure to tune into Netflix on September 22, 2023, to watch the new season of Love is Blind. Besides this, Netflix has all previous drama-filled seasons of the show available.