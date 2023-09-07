Netflix's Love is Blind is set to return with a brand new season this month. After helping Seattle natives find love in the previous instalment, the upcoming season of the romantic social experiment show will feature singles from Houston, Texas, as they try to find love.

As per Netflix's Tudum, synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

"On Sept. 25, the social experiment dividing group chats since 2020 returns for Season 5, as a new cast embarks on a heart-pounding journey of emotional growth and self-discovery."

Season 5 will feature a total of 28 singles, and half of them are women looking to form deep and genuine connections. However, as the format follows, these women will not be the men they will interact with after they get engaged. Mentioning the same, Tudum writes:

"For the engaged couples who make it out of the pods and through the drama — and trust us, this season delivers like no other — the journey has just begun."

It continues:

"Once they settle into the real world and leave the honeymoon phase behind, they’ll have to discover whether their relationship is built to last. The couples will just have a matter of weeks until they’re at the altar and can answer, well, the only other question that matters: Is love truly blind?"

Out of 28 contestants, 14 women are set to star in Love is Blind season 5

1) Aaliyah (@aalove4_)

A 29-year-old ICU travel nurse, Aaliyah has been single for more than a year. Her dream man is someone who is an "intellectual foodie."

2) Estefania (@estefbaila)

Estafania, a 30-year-old high school teacher and dancer, doesn't care for men who are controlling or "dirty." As such, she is looking for someone who is hygienic, caring, and faithful.

3) Shondra (@shonlaa)

32-year-old Shondra is a flight attendant and is participating in the reality show to look for someone who "gives her that spark." Moreover, she wants to find someone who can admit when they're wrong and be accountable.

4) Maris (@maris_tx)

This 30-year-old HR specialist was previously in a relationship for six years, but after two subsequent years of staying single, she is now ready to find love again. In Love is Blind season 5, she hopes to find someone who can deal with her strong will and is family-oriented.

5) Paige (@paigetilly)

Paige, a 32-year-old stylist, alleges that she has been taken advantage of in the past, which is why through the Netflix dating show, she wants to find someone who would love the way she loves, give respect, and can make a true commitment.

6) Renee (@missreneepoche)

This 32-year-old veterinarian feels like she's been "single forever." So, as part of the social experiment show, she's ready to find a "manly" guy who can "get down with her homebody lifestyle."

7) Lydia (@lavg)

32-year-old Lydia is a geologist and believes that she is "emotionally mature enough" to get married. She wants to find a tall, dark, and handsome man. She further says that the key to her heart is transparency and emotional maturity.

8) Erica (@ericaanthony)

After years of failed dating app experiences, this 27-year-old marketing manager is set to star in Love is Blind. Erica is currently looking for a marriage that is as strong as her parents' and wants to find a funny and outgoing lover who can be both her partner and best friend.

9) Miriam (@mimah_)

A 32-year-old scientist who has been working in the pharmaceutical industry for many years now, Miriam describes Love is Blind as her ideal way of meeting someone. As such, she is looking for someone sincere, driven, successful, and won't shy away from putting in genuine efforts.

10) Stacy (@stacyrenae926)

This 34-year-old Director of Operations is now ready to push herself to find the man of her dreams. Stacy wants to meet someone who is family-oriented, outgoing, and driven through the Netflix show.

11) Johnie (@johniemaraist)

Johnie, a 32-year-old lawyer, claims that she seems to always pick "the wrong kind of man." In the past, the Love is Blind star has dated "slightly younger, pretty boys," but now she's ready to find someone who knows what he's looking for.

12) Linda (@lindachi_)

This 32-year-old Talent Acquisition Recruiter comes from a big Nigerian family who want her to find a match. While the Love is Blind season 5 cast member has been overly picky in the past, she is now ready to find a respectful, loving, and family-oriented man.

13) Mayra (@mayraa_c)

The 25-year-old Mayra, who currently works as a minister, wants to find someone who loves and believes in God just as much as she does. Her last relationship restricted her from allowing things to be okay when they weren't moving forward. However, she is now aware of what her perfect match should be like.

14) Taylor (@taylormrue)

Taylor, a 26-year-old teacher, has been single for four years. She is now looking for her soulmate, who, according to her, must be "honest to a fault" and cannot tolerate liars.

Love is Blind season 5 will air on September 25, 2023 on Netflix.