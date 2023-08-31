Love is Blind Season 5 Locations: Where will the show be filmed?

The much-awaited Love is Blind season 5 is set to premiere this fall. The show will be available exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes dropping weekly starting September 22 and running till October 13.

In the show, participants get to know each other in isolated pods, unable to see their potential life partners. The aim is to discover if love can truly be blind. With a format that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, this season promises to be as gripping as ever. Now, let's dive into where all this romantic drama unfolds. The official synopsis of the Love is Blind season 5 reads:

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Houston, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them."

It continues:

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?"

It further adds:

"Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

Speculating on the possible filming locations of Love is Blind season 5

The producers have been notably secretive about the filming locations for the upcoming season of the reality show. However, a casting call from Mary Myers, a casting producer for the show, has thrown some states into the mix as potential locations, namely, North Carolina, Florida, Washington, and Michigan. Moreover, Houston is also rumored to be the main backdrop of the upcoming new season.

The choice of location is a narrative element that can shape the entire season. Different locations offer unique perspectives on the singles' personalities and interactions. For example, a bustling city like Washington, D.C., could provide a different dating dynamic than a more laid-back environment like a coastal town in Florida.

Adding to the intrigue, Vanessa Lachey, one of the Love is Blind season 5's hosts, has confirmed that the filming wrapped up in 2022. Given the show's typical production schedule, which includes a brief period in the pods, a week at a resort, and then a month or so of cohabitation, it's safe to assume that the new season is already in the editing phase.

Love is Blind past locations: Cameras have been rolled everywhere (Image via Netflix)

The show's past seasons have been filmed in major cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Seattle. This pattern suggests that the producers favor urban settings, which offer rich social dynamics and dating scenes. However, the casting call's focus on the states rather than specific cities adds an element of unpredictability to the upcoming season.

Final words

Before diving into the new Love is Blind season 5, fans have another reason to be excited. Love is Blind: After the Altar. a special episode catching up with season 4's participants, is set to air on September 1. This prelude to season 5 will offer a peek into the lives of the couples and singles one year after their initial pod experience.

Then, just a few weeks later, the curtain will rise on Love is Blind season 5, which is all set to premiere on September 22. The show's history of choosing major cities as filming locations adds an extra layer of intrigue, as does the casting call targeting singles from various states.