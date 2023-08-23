'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Release Date Announced With 'After the Altar' Season 4 Follow-Up Releasing on Netflix 

Love is Blind is one of Netflix's most popular reality television dating shows. After the events of Season 4 concluded a few months ago, viewers may get thrilled again because not only is a fifth season returning, but there is also a follow-up to the events of Season 4.

Fans of the fourth season of Love Is Blind were baffled by the After The Altar episode's delay after the season ended in April. The follow-up to the fourth season titled After The Altar finally has a release date set at September 1, 2023.

The much-awaited fifth season will follow the episodes of After the Altar and premiere on Netflix on September 22, 2023. The episodes for the upcoming fifth season of Love is Blind will continue to be released each Friday with the season finale scheduled to release on October 13, 2023.

Love is Blind Season 5: What we can expect from the upcoming season

The Netflix series arranges a sizable group of men and women into "pods" so they can interact. The experiment is straightforward: falling in love shouldn't be hampered by physical appearances, and one can only hear the voice of the person they are speaking to. Only after they decide to get married can hopefuls see each other, which can result in either incredibly touching moments or outright disasters.

It can be expected that people will share their most vulnerable aspects and be open and honest about their lives in Season 5 of the reality series. The drama will still be there in the show as the engaged couples deal with their problems outside of the pods too.

An official synopsis for the show reads:

"Singles try to find a match and fall in love -- without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction."

Netflix is continuing with its weekly episode release strategy known as 'batching', which gives viewers a chance to catch up without being exposed to major spoilers in different time frames. The first four episodes of the season will air on Friday, September 22, 2023, and it will run through October 13, 2023. Fans will get to learn which couples made it all the way to the altar and which ones said yes.

Love is Blind: After the Altar - Looking back at the hits and misses from last season

After the Altar is a look back at the contestants from the last season of Love is Blind. Viewers get to take a look at where the favorites from Season 4 have ended up and whether the married couples are still together or not!

Here is the official synopsis of Love is Blind: After the Altar as per Netflix:

As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance. Will the remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart?

In the trailer, the cast tries to end old feuds and determine whether their relationships have survived the wedding and transitioned into real-world situations. Tensions are high and hostility is intense. While some are seen celebrating their one-year marriage anniversary there is still some tension between couples who did not make it to the altar.

Catch up on the latest season of Netflix's Love is Blind set to premiere on September 22, 2023.