Where will Love is Blind season 6 be filmed? All locations and their details

Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 5 concluded in October 2023 and gave fans a plethora of drama to boot. The show gave a bunch of singles from across the US and beyond a chance to find their true connections in a bid to discover love.

As far as season 5 was concerned, most of the filming took place in Houston, Texas, with most singles locals to the city. Season 6, however, will take fans to a brand new location, as is often the case with brand new Love is Blind seasons. With the new season set to be released on Valentine’s Day next year, it will be filming in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Love Is Blind season 6 to be filmed in a brand new location

Each season of the Netflix show tends to be filmed in new locations to give singles from different cities a chance to find love. The change of locations also allows the show to present a fresh spin on cultural dynamics and overall in-city locations every season.

Every US city has unique spots and a charm that gives a different feel to the cast members looking to find their life partners. Charlotte, North Carolina, with its charming set of locations, restaurants, pubs, and cafes, is also set to act as a catalyst for the number of romantic relationships expected to form through season 6 of Love is Blind.

The latest seasons of the show have all featured different locations. For example, season 5 was filmed in Houston. For season 4, Netflix took the contestants to Seattle, while season 3 unfolded in Dallas. The changing locations tend to add further excitement to the series as fans can see how different cities play a part in the couples’ relationship dynamics and the locations they choose for their dates.

Once again set to be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, season 6 of Love is Blind will air on Netflix on February 14. The show will take viewers across a range of breathtaking locations even though the primary shooting city has been announced to be Charlotte.

Netflix only recently released a trailer on December 12, providing fans an exclusive look into what to expect as part of the upcoming season. At the same time, viewers will be delighted to know that this is not the only announcement concerning the future of the series. Love is Blind season 7 has already been announced.

In the past, Netflix has released two seasons in the same calendar year. Hence, as rumors currently stand, season 7 of Love is Blind is expected to be aired in late 2024, although not a lot of other details have been released thus far. Regardless, as things stand, fans will simply be looking ahead to the release of Season 6, which is also expected to be equally exciting.