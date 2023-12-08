Are any couples from Love Is Blind season 3 still together? Status as of today explained

When Love Is Blind season 3 premiered the last of its companion pieces, After the Altar, back in February this year, fans of the show were left to wonder which of the couples still loved each other blindly. As Cupid would have it, Love Is Blind season three led to five new engagements, but only two of them proved to be lasting relationships.

Love Is Blind proved to be the first of its kind of social experiment shows to hit screens, courtesy of Netflix. The idea of the show revolved around the premise that people could fall in love with strangers on a blind date within the pods where they couldn't see each other.

Though couples like Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux emerged as successful prototypes of the love experiment, many other relationships didn't survive the test of time, including the pairings of Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. Prominent couple Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden have gone their separate ways, choosing themselves over their partners.

Alexa-Brennon and the fate of the other couples from Love Is Blind

1) Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

This couple was the first to commit to each other in the pods, and after a four-week journey filled with warmth and compassion, they tied the knot on Love Island season 3.

As of this writing, they are still happily married. Alexa and Brennon have adopted a puppy together whom they fondly call Loki. They spend their free time attending sporting events and find comfort in cooking together.

2) Nancy Rodriguez & Bartise Bowden

Fans of Love Is Blind will remember that Nancy and Bartisse's relationship didn't seem to work right from their initial days in the pods. Bartise eventually decided to reject Nancy at the altar. Though he later tried to make amends with her and her family, it was too late.

Nancy has moved on from Bartisse and now occupies herself with her passions and family. Bartisse, on the other hand, appeared on Netflix's Perfect Match and also became a father in 2023.

3) Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett

Zanab and Cole became that one couple on Love Is Blind whose relationship went smoothly during the blind dating phase, but once outside of the pods, the two couldn't seem to make their relationship work. Zanab ended up rejecting Cole at the altar and making her criticism of him well known.

As of now, Zanab works as a realtor and spends her free time traveling, modeling, and hanging out with her friends. Interestingly, Cole too works in real estate and spends most of his time outdoors.

4) Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton

Colleen and Matt were the second couple to take their relationship to the next stage on Love Is Blind and were married on the show. Despite the ups and downs in their relationship, they are still together and hopefully happily married.

Colleen and Matt lead a relatively private life in terms of social media. Colleen is still working as a professional dancer with Ballet North Texas, while Matt works in aerospace manufacturing.

5) Raven Ross and Siriku 'SK' Alagbada

Raven and SK left the show without being married, but not quite. They didn't completely separate and continued seeing each other long after the show was over.

Right from the beginning in the pods on Love Is Blind, their path to love was beset with difficulties and roadblocks, including cultural differences and a lack of physical connection. SK's alleged cheating scandal also had a part to play.

The two tried their best to form an emotional bond. When that failed, they inevitably drifted apart. Following their breakup, Ross occupied herself with managing her fitness brand, while SK recently completed his MBA at Berkeley in May 2023.

All seasons of Love is Blind are available on Netflix.