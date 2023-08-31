Love is Blind Couples who are still together in 2023: Full list explored

The concept of finding love without laying eyes on your partner has intrigued viewers since Love is Blind first aired. This unique dating experiment has raised questions about the longevity of relationships formed under such unconventional circumstances.

As the show continues to release new seasons, the spotlight often turns back to the Love is Blind couples who are still together after having said "I do" at the altar. In 2023, several of these couples are still together, defying skeptics and perhaps proving that love doesn't need to be seen to be felt. Here's a closer look at these enduring love stories.

List of Love is Blind bonds who proved unshakable

1) Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed (Season 1)

Cameron and Lauren have been the gold standard for Love is Blind couples. They recently celebrated their fourth anniversary and have managed to keep their relationship grounded.

The couple got married on November 15, 2018, in an emotional ceremony. They've been open about their relationship, giving interviews and even launching a YouTube channel called "Hangin' With the Hamiltons".

However, unlike other couples, they've shied away from excessive media attention, choosing instead to focus on their life together. According to their close friends, their life together is filled with simple yet meaningful moments.

2) Matt Barnett and Amber Pike (Season 1)

Like Cameron and Lauren, Barnett and Amber also hit the four-year mark in their marriage. Despite the love triangle drama involving another contestant, Jessica, Amber, and Barnett made it to the altar and said "I do". Over the years, they've been through a lot, including dealing with the public's perception of their relationship.

In 2020, when the Love is Blind debuted on Netflix, Amber spoke about how she had no idea about Jessica's advances towards Barnett. She mentioned that the women on Love is Blind were supportive of each other, making it even more surprising to her when she found out about Jessica's intentions.

They've faced challenges, but instead of letting these hurdles break them, they've used them as stepping stones to strengthen their relationship.

3) Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton (Season 3)

Colleen and Matt have navigated through some complex challenges since their wedding. While they are still married, they've had to adapt to a long-distance relationship due to Matt's career move.

Matt had to adjust to Colleen's independent lifestyle, and Colleen had to come to terms with Matt's career demands. Despite the miles between them, they've been seen vacationing in tropical destinations, and insiders say they're actively house-hunting to start their life together in the same zip code.

4) Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux (Season 3)

The couple took an emotional trip to Israel, marking Alexa's first visit since her grandmother's passing. The journey held special meaning for Alexa, and she found comfort in having Brennon by her side.

Alexa expressed how the trip was an emotional but memorable experience and how blessed she felt to have Brennon in her life. Friends of the couple hint that they're already discussing family planning, a sign that they're in it for the long haul.

5) Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown (Season 4)

Tiffany and Brett have been the poster couple for what a successful relationship looks like post-Love is Blind. They've not only committed to each other but also to a life of shared experiences.

Tiffany recently spoke about the biggest challenge they've faced since getting married: adjusting to life in a new city. She had a well-settled life in Seattle, but moving to be with Brett was a significant change.

Recent reports suggest they've been globe-trotting, from the vineyards of Italy to the mountains of Switzerland. Their Instagram feeds are a demonstration of their shared love for adventure, and they've even launched a podcast where they discuss relationship dynamics.

Conclusion

While a few of the couples who got married during the filming of the show have since separated, Love is Blind has seen others who have formed long-lasting relationships. Some couples have found enduring love that their fans are in awe of but other couples served as cautionary tales.

Yet, the Love is Blind continues to captivate audiences, who eagerly await each new season. The couples who have stayed together through thick and thin give viewers hope that maybe, just maybe, love can be blind.