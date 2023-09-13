Love is Blind season 5 will be "very different" according to the showrunner

The highly popular reality dating program Love is Blind will return with a new season very soon. A fresh group of individuals will look for love in the pods in the upcoming installment of the fan-favorite show. Season 5 is slated to premiere on September 22, 2023.

Love Is Blind's fourth season was a thrilling ride, but the show's creator Chris Coelen predicts an even more exhilarating fifth season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner claimed that season 5 of Love is Blind is going to be the best one from the franchise yet.

"It's a very different season than any season that we've ever done. It is completely unpredictable. And the exciting thing about Love Is Blind is that it's all real. The show and the experiment [continue] to surprise me," he said.

The fifth season of the show will comprise 10 episodes. The first four episodes will premiere on September 22, and the rest will be released every Friday across four weeks.

Showrunner Chris Coelen believes Love Is Blind season 5 will feature "incredible twists and turns"

Chris Coelen hinted that the new season of the show will feature "incredible twists and turns."

"There are really incredible twists and turns, and it's none of our doing. That's the great thing about the show, we just follow what's going on. It's not like we set out any season to be like, 'This is the season that... '"

Calling the series a "documentary," the showrunner recalled the infamous "mean girls," Irina and Micah from season 4, and stated that the show's unpredictability makes it fascinating. He credited the crew's willingness to simply go along with whatever was happening at the time, which ensures the show is interesting even after four seasons.

"With the 'the mean girls' in season 4, we never know what's going to happen, and that, to me, is what is endlessly fascinating about the show. We just follow whatever happens, and [there are] so many different dimensions of people that it's going to give you different things every season. We don't control or produce in any way — it's very much kind of like an eventized documentary in a way," he said.

While season 5 will maintain the show's customary format, Coelen hinted that it will feature several surprises, revelations, and unexpected events. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will once again serve as the show's hosts for the new installment, which will feature a fresh crop of hopeful singles entering the pods. The new season will aim to answer the age-old question: Is love truly blind?

As the three couples who got married during the previous season are still together, fans wonder what fate will have in store for the new cast members. They are now excited to see which couples form a strong bond in the pods, without seeing each other, and if they will walk down the aisle and say, "I do."

Watch Love Is Blind season 5 on Netflix on September 22, 2023.