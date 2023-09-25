Love is Blind season 5: Couples who have been engaged so far

Love is Blind has redefined drama with a cast that has taken it upon themselves to deliver enough havoc for all the previous installments combined.

Although the show started with twenty-eight hopeful romantics, only a few seem to have found what they came looking for. Season 5 dropped its first four episodes on September 22, and along with the tension came genuine, blossoming relationships that resulted in almost four engaged couples.

Of the four, only one duo got through the first part of the experiment without a hitch. The others found themselves shrouded in controversy, with the audience questioning their connections' authenticity. One man made it to the pods with a ring in hand but was greeted by silence on the other end.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for episodes 1 to 4 of Love is Blind. Readers be advised.

Love is Blind couples that made it out of the pods

Taylor and JP

Taylor and JP sail through Love is Blind. (Images via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Taylor walked onto Love is Blind, hoping to avoid cheaters and find a soul connection. She instantly hit it off with JP, who felt he'd only been in superficial relationships before the experiment and wanted to get deeper with his next partner. Taylor told the cameras that she'd always struggled to love herself but was finally in the place where she did and was ready for a life-long commitment.

This Love is Blind couple knew very early on that they were each other's people, calling each other adorable nicknames, planning dancing dates for the future, and getting vulnerable. JP was the first man to pop the question this season:

"Love is something I've been searching for my entire life, but I could never find it. Never till now. I love you, sugar. Taylor McKinsey Rue, will you marry me?"

Taylor was ecstatic and said yes instantly. Their first meeting had some awkward silences, but fans felt it was wholesome.

Stacy and Izzy

Stacy won the competition for Izzy's heart. (Images via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Stacy had a clear mission for her time on Love is Blind: to keep her standards high and not settle. Izzy impressed her and two other ladies right from the get-go. Although Stacy competed with Johnie and Lydia, she kept the details of their relationship private and wouldn't let anyone get her man. She matched with Izzy like a house on fire, sharing many laughs and more love.

Although their partnership faced many hurdles, including Stacy's inability to be vulnerable, Izzy clarified to Lydia and Johnie that he was most into Stacy because it felt effortless with her. He took the leap of faith and proposed.

"You feel safe, like home... I've never been more certain with anybody in my life. With that being said, Stacy Renee Snyder, will you marry me?" - Izzy asked

Stacy giddily accepted and said she'd given up on a "fairy tale," but Izzy made it happen for her. She chose him wholeheartedly with an "of course, 100%."

Lydia and Milton

Milton gave rock expert Lydia the biggest rock. (Images via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Lydia "craved" to be loved for her bold personality and discussed it on her dates and in confessionals. She was exploring two connections, Izzy and Milton, but continued with Milton. The couple of geology enthusiasts grew stronger, like the rocks they bonded over, they joked and emotionally opened up. Things were smooth sailing until Lydia revealed that she'd dated Uche before the show.

Lydia kept reassuring Milton that she only wanted him. After mulling it over, Milton forgave the Love is Blind lady for not telling him earlier. Milton soon decided to ask for her hand in marriage and proposed.

"Lydia Arlene Valez Gonzalez. I feel like I've definitely fallen in love with you... You're gonna be my Puerto Rican wife? I'm serious. I mean, like, forever." - Milton asked

Lydia accepted it with excitement to start "forever" with him. However, the preview clip spells potential doom for this couple.

Aaliyah and Uche

Aaliyah and Uche's relationship is up in the air. (Images via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Aaliyah came into Love Is Blind, seeking somebody who could love her, appreciate art, and hold intellectually stimulating conversations. Also sharing her passion for poetry was Uche, whom she connected strongly with from day one. They faced significant obstacles, with Aaliyah confessing about cheating on her ex and Uche admitting he was romantically involved with Lydia before the show.

Although the Lydia news threw a wrench in their relationship, devastating Aaliyah because she was also her BFF, the couple had seemingly resolved the issue. Believing she was his "dream girl," Uche was set to go down on one knee but was met with silence when he entered the pods.

"Uche, unfortunately, Aaliyah has decided to not continue with the experiment." - Producers told Uche

The sneak peek for the upcoming episodes shows Aaliyah calling Uche and meeting him for a discussion. Uche also speaks to Lydia on the group honeymoon, indicating Aaliyah could have said yes to his proposal.

Love is Blind season 5 dropped four explosive episodes on September 22 and is set to release the next three on September 29 on Netflix.