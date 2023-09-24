"Lydia is a snake!": Love is Blind Season 5 fans slam her for hiding the truth

Love is Blind Season 5 has left the audience bewildered and blindsided with its first four episodes. Undoubtedly the wildest of any of the franchise's spinoffs, a terribly messy love triangle between Lydia, Uche, and Aaliyah is trending online. Although there were three individuals involved in the chaos, Lydia was one of the contestants who landed herself a spot in the hot seat, receiving a lot of backlash from viewers.

Lydia and Uche were dating a few months prior to the filming of the show and had both kept it a secret from their pod partners, Aaliyah and Milton. Lydia also formed a solid sisterhood with Aaliyah in the process. Needless to say, when the news broke, fans were furious, feeling for the latter and slamming Lydia for betraying her best friend and lying to ruin their relationship.

X (formerly Twitter) user @RobynDMarley_ wrote with a disapproving GIF:

"Lydia is a snake! She was cozying up with Aaliyah pretending to be her friend and this entire time keeping it secret that she dated Uche in the past? #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS5"

Love is Blind fans convinced that "Lydia is not to be trusted"

Lydia walked into Love is Blind with a very clear desire to be loved for who she is and "craved" for it, as she stated several times during her dates. She had amassed quite a large following in the first two episodes, owing to her bold, uninhabited nature. However, her fans' changed their opinion when her past began to unfold, with an unbelievable love triangle.

Lydia and Aaliyah were joined at the hip in the women's living quarters, sharing every last detail with each other. Aaliyah was almost certain she had found "the one" in Uche. Little did she know, her best friend and boyfriend had a history.

Lydia and Uche had dated for several months before the filming of Love is Blind started and still held each other in high regard.

Uche and Lydia were a couple before Love Is Blind (Images via Instagram/@imabovethelaw and @lavg)

Uche waited for several dates to tell Aaliyah this, after which she confronted Lydia. While the latter started by comforting and reassuring the former that there was nothing romantic, she switched her stance and added to the pain by pointing out numerous things she knew about Uche and saying she could still fall for him.

After this, Lydia also revealed the secret to Milton, whom she was actively dating in the pods. After taking some time to process things, he proposed to her, and she accepted. Uche was also ready to propose to Aaliyah the following day but was informed by production that she had left Love is Blind.

Viewers of Love is Blind took to the internet to express their opinions about Lydia's behavior, including her disregard for her own pod partner's feelings, her betrayal of her BFF, and her meddling in Aaliyah's relationship with Uche.

The preview clip for the upcoming episodes of Love is Blind showed Aaliyah and Uche meeting up for a conversation after a phone call from her. On the combined couples' retreat, Uche was seen holding Lydia's hand and discussing their past. What's to become of this awkward situation will only be revealed on September 29, with three new episodes on Netflix.