Love is Blind season 5: The Aaliyah, Uche, and Lydia love triangle, simplified

Love is Blind gave the fans more explosions in just the first four episodes of season 5, premiered on September 22, than ever before on the franchise. Delivering exactly what Netflix promised for this installment, the experiment that was devised for sweet, innocent romance got really messy, really fast.

Understandably, it's a love triangle that's caught the eye of the audience this time, with one contestant even exiting the show. Going down in Love is Blind history, is the very complicated situation between Aaliyah, Uche, and Lydia.

To put it simply, Uche and Aaliyah formed a connection in the pods, Aaliyah and Lydia became best friends in the living quarters, Uche told Aaliyah that he'd dated Lydia before, and Aaliyah withdrew herself from the show... just as Uche was about to propose.

Love is Blind and also extremely confusing for this trio

The freshest season of the globally binged dating show Love is Blind gave twenty-eight singles the opportunity to meet their potential spouses. They were to make the life-altering decision of getting engaged, sight unseen, wholly based on their emotional connection. They then get to meet face-to-face for the first time.

Season 5 saw some early matches, but strong sparks and old flames caused a fire that had one contestant running. An extremely chaotic love triangle between Aaliah, Uche, and Lydia caused a lot of internet chatter. Let's dive right into what happened and uncomplicate the mess, in chronological order.

Aaliyah and Uche formed a seemingly unbreakable bond in the pods; their values aligned, they made each other comfortable with being vulnerable, and they claimed they could visualize a future together.

It was all rainbows and sunshine until Aaliyah confessed to Uche that she had cheated on her previous partner but hadn't told him to avoid hurting him. Although she explained her perspective and expected the Love Is Blind man to not judge her for the past and honor the foundation they'd built, he lashed out.

Despite constant reassurance that she wouldn't repeat her actions, he questioned her intent and their relationship and said what he would've done in the situation.

He also admitted to cheating in the past but brushed it off because he was "18" but would have the "conscience" to tell his partner if he lied, leaving her with all the guilt.

"You're a recent cheater," Uche told Aaliyah.

Feeling terrible about herself, Aaliyah confided in the girls, getting on incredibly well with Lydia, who quickly became her best friend. At the time, Lydia told her to prioritize herself in the Love is Blind experience and that it would be Uche's loss if he chose to put her past above their connection.

Simultaneously, Lydia was building a romantic relationship with Milton, a fellow geology enthusiast. Uche eventually forgave Aaliyah, and while she was hesitant, she was also grateful to be able to continue pursuing him.

Lydia and Aaliyah grew closer, with the former Love is Blind woman even telling her that she sees herself in Aaliyah. However, she was also seen rolling her eyes when Aaliyah spoke well of her relationship with Uche.

Fast forward a few dates, and Aaliyah and Uche were back in the pods, in their element and being vulnerable, when the topic of honesty was brought up.

Uche used it as an opportunity to finally break some devastating news to Aaliyah, which should have been done right from the get-go. Regardless, he told her he used to date Lydia, her Love is Blind BFF, outside the experiment.

He confessed to having realized it on their first date itself and that they didn't continue anything after. Aaliyah felt betrayed by both parties, since neither of them had told her this earlier.

The conversation became all about Lydia and the genuine person she is, with Aaliyah saying she needed time to speak with her "sister" Lydia to decide. She didn't explode. She didn't blame him. She didn't talk down to him.

"I knew from day 1, you were my number 1." - Aaliyah said as she left the pods.

The Love is Blind lady then asked Lydia about it, and she admitted to it. Both Uche and Lydia recalled their first date in the pods in conversation with Aaliyah, each telling a different story.

In reality, once Uche recognized Lydia, even though she believed it was a sign for them to start over, he thought it would "ruin the experiment" and chose to call it off. She, however, told Aaliyah that she was the one to call it off.

The conversation between the women continued, with them consoling each other and Lydia even telling Aaliyah she would see Uche as "Aaliyah's husband" and nothing more.

But she almost instantly flipped when she was asked about her feelings at the moment, admitting she could still fall for him.

Lydia also went on to show Aaliyah how much she knew about Uche, by giving her details about his life even though she'd told her not to multiple times.

She discussed the love his dog Kobe has for her, what his apartment looks like, and his favorite color. She also said they had been intimate just three months before the experiment, a detail Uche had failed to mention to her.

Despite all the discomfort, she heard Lydia out and then went into her next Love is Blind date and confronted Uche. She also expressed her hesitations.

Lydia told Milton about this too, and he was taken aback, needing time to process things, but eventually chose to continue with her.

The following day, Uche had a ring, fully intending on proposing to Aaliyah. After waiting a few minutes in the pods, he was informed by the producers that she'd withdrawn from the show.

"She's gone," Uche told the men.

In the preview of the upcoming episodes, Aaliyah makes a call to Uche, and they meet up with a "lot to talk about." Uche and Lydia also discuss their relationship during the vacation, with him holding her hand.

Love is Blind will return with its next three episodes on September 29, on Netflix.