Who is Aaliyah? Love is Blind season 5 star that left the experiment

Love is Blind season 5 had fourteen women seeking their ideal match from a pool of eligible bachelors. While the installment came with a ton of shocking revelations, nothing quite stood out like Uche's confession. One of the fourteen hopefuls was Aaliyah, who chose Uche as her partner and focused her attention solely on him. She also formed what seemed like a solid sisterhood with Lydia.

Unfortunately, Aaliyah's journey got cut short after being unexpectedly dragged into a strange love triangle. Lydia and Uche were on and off until three months before filming, and neither of them told her. Caught off-guard and extremely uncomfortable with the news, she withdrew from the experiment but may be coming back.

29-year-old Aaliyah's life both on and off-screen has been an absolute adventure, with her work as a travel nurse allowing her to jet-set across the world and Uche and Lydia taking her on a turbulent ride during her time on Love Is Blind.

Exploring Aaliyah's life inside and outside Love Is Blind

Aaliyah was introduced as a part of the cast of romantics in Love is Blind season 5. She came in seeking a man who could be her intellectual equal, hold stimulating conversations, and share her love for food. It seemed like she had found that and much more with Uche, as they instantly hit it off.

As they continued to learn more about each other, their relationship started to dwindle. Kicking off with Aaliyah's confession of cheating on her previous partner and Uche's judgmental reaction, it moved into Uche admitting he'd dated Lydia prior to the show's filming, which confirmed the couple's doom.

Aaliyah's relationship with Uche hits rock bottom. (Images via Instagram/@imabovethelaw and @aalove4_)

Aaliyah was most taken aback by the fact that she had been kept in the dark by both Uche and Lydia. Lydia had grown to become her strongest ally on Love is Blind and felt betrayed by her after hearing the news. In their confrontation, Lydia first reassured Aaliyah and then started making her uncomfortable with how much she knew about Uche, despite Aaliyah asking her to stop giving details.

Through this conversation, she found out that Lydia and Uche were intimate much more recently than Uche had led her to believe. She discussed it with Uche in the pods; he was left speechless, but they seemed to resolve the issue. The following day, when Uche was set to pop the question, he was informed that Aaliyah had left the show.

Although the preview for Love is Blind's upcoming episode showed them having one more sit-down conversation outside, their status remains unclear. Neither of them follow the other on social media, hinting that they didn't make it through, but it could also very well be a way to keep the audience guessing until the finale airs.

In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, she reflected on her decision to leave, saying it was "the best decision" for her.

"...I just knew, moving forward, that wasn't ideally the type of situation I'd want going into an engagement."

During her short but impactful stay on the show, Aaliyah discussed her many hobbies. Apart from being in the noble medical profession as a travel ICU nurse working in the cardiovascular surgery department, she's also quite the creative genius.

The Love is Blind contestant hopes to have a "woman cave" in her home to freely express her creativity. She'd use the space as a studio to paint masterpieces, write moving poetry, and record her original music, since she's also a songwriter. Her favorite film is Love Jones, as it features slam poetry, something she'd decided to try with Uche.

Ambitious Aaliyah also wants to be her "own boss" some day and wants her partner to help push her in that direction.

Her Instagram account, @aalove4_, captures her free-spirited, artsy personality, showcasing her travels, music, and parties with friends, among other things. She also frequently posts motivational messages for her followers.

Whether or not she will return to Love is Blind and complete the remainder of the season is yet to be seen. The next three episodes of season 5 will release on September 29 on Netflix.