"She really wants that airtime": Love is Blind season 5 fans furious with Johnie for hurting Chris

Love is Blind upped the ante with season 5, introducing several problematic cast members that seem to be causing quite the havoc, both in the house and online. Johnie is one that's got the audience talking, owing to her flippant behavior with Chris and Izzy. Initially a fan favorite, her decisions and remarks in episodes 3 and 4 made them question her authenticity and her intent behind being on the show.

Johnie was exploring connections with Izzy and Chris, both of whom were aware of her growing bond with the other. She was competing with Lydia and Stacy for Izzy's heart, and she truly believed he would choose her. She felt something stronger with him as compared to Chris, and she cut things off with him to focus on Izzy. On hearing this, Izzy confessed that he liked Stacy more, which visibly upset her.

Johnie then tried to give her "safe choice" Chris another chance, who chose himself. Fans rallied behind the men and took to the internet to slam Johnie.

"Johnie got rejected by Izzy so now she's calling back Chris? She really wants that airtime."

Love Is Blind: Fans rally behind Izzy and Chris, disappointed in Johnie

The cast of Love is Blind season 5 has drawn viewers in like never before with maximum drama and big revelations. Johnie made her debut on the show and instantly became a fan favorite, but it didn't last very long.

Johnie broke down her walls with her two strongest connections, Chris and Izzy. She discussed how, in the past, she dated men who suffered from some kind of addiction, including the only person she's truly loved, an ex who passed away as a result of a drug overdose.

Johnie and Izzy felt comfortable around each other, as both Love is Blind contestants had previously been in committed relationships, with Johnie having been married and Izzy engaged. When he heard that she's only ever loved one person who wasn't her ex-husband, it made him concerned if she would never really love him. She tried to reassure him, but to no avail.

Simultaneously, she was also having important conversations with Chris and getting to know him well. Torn between the two, she was confident that Izzy would pick her if she chose him, so she let Chris know and ended their partnership. Chris, who was entirely devoted to her, broke down.

During this time, the Love is Blind woman also made several remarks about how if Izzy chose Stacy, they'd never be happy and that Stacy would always be "his Chris." Johnie also said that if Izzy saw her, he'd regret not choosing her.

Johnie then went to give Izzy the good news, who stunned her with his response by telling her he felt stronger emotions for Stacy. He even proposed to her. This broke Johnie, and she immediately went running back to her "safe," "boring" Love is Blind choice, Chris.

Little did she know, Izzy and Chris had compared notes before he met her and discovered she'd told them both different things. She expressed to Izzy that she usually went for "safe" men and wanted to break the pattern by choosing him. But when he chose Stacy, she flipped the story and told Chris that her usual type was risky men, and she wanted to break the pattern by picking someone secure.

Chris, obviously turned off by this, went into his last pod date with her and broke things off for good, knowing he deserved someone who wouldn't make him question his position in her life. He said,

"I really need to be selfish today and choose someone who always chooses me."

Love is Blind viewers took to the internet to express their disappointment in Johnie.

Love is Blind season 5 released its first four absolutely explosive episodes on September 22, which are available to watch on Netflix. The next three episodes will drop on September 29.