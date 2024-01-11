Love is Blind Couples who are still together in 2024: Full list explored

Love is Blind established a loyal fanbase since its first season that aired in February 2020, because of its unique experimental nature. It is a show with people trying to find forever love, they get engaged to their matches without ever meeting them. After their engagement, they try to see if they are compatible before making the big decision.

The success rates of the show aren't too impressive because only 8 couples have been together since the show's inception. Season 2 is by far the most unsuccessful season as it doesn't have any couples that are still together.

All the couples of Love is Blind that are still together

Hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, Love is Blind's previous seasons set an example for its potential couples. Even with low success rates, these couples promise the possibility of a happily ever after.

1) Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton

Cameron and Lauren were on season one of the show. They got married on November 18, 2018, but kept their wedding a secret till the Love is Blind season one wedding aired in February 2020. They celebrated their fifth anniversary in November 2023. Lauren's Instagram shows that they are a passionate travel duo and like posting about their experiences.

2) Matt Barnett and Amber Pike

Matt and Amber also got married after season one and like the former couple celebrated their fifth anniversary in November 2023. They also love traveling and have an Instagram that's full of pictures of their travels.

3) Brennon and Alexa Lemieux

Brennon and Alexa were on season three of Love is Blind and celebrated their second wedding anniversary on June 30, 2023. They like experiencing new things as evidenced by their Instagram like attending games, trying new cocktails, and traveling.

4) Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed

Matt and Colleen were also among the couples who met on season three of Love is Blind and married recently in June 2021. The couple sparked conversations about their unusual living conditions as they lived in separate houses for two years after their marriage until they moved in together in June 2023.

5) Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Brown

Brett and Tiffany met in season 4 and got married in May 2022. They also had to keep their marriage a secret for almost a year till it was disclosed on Love is Blind's wedding episode in April 2023. This couple also likes to travel like most newlyweds and keeps updated on Instagram.

6) Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah

Kwame and Chelsea met on season 4 of the show and got married in May 2022. Kwame's mother didn't initially approve of their relationship but came through later. Kwame and Chelsea also had to keep their marriage a secret for Love is Blind's wedding episode.

7) Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi- Goytowski

Zack and Bliss didn't get engaged right away because Zack first got engaged to Irina Solomonova, another contestant of season 4. After spending some time on a Mexico trip with her, they realized they weren't compatible so they broke their engagement. Zack gave Love is Blind another shot by choosing Bliss to get engaged to.

The couple's marriage was a secret till Love is Blind's wedding episode. The couple recently announced their first pregnancy on their Instagram making them the first couple on the show to get pregnant.

8) Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez

Milton and Lydia are newlyweds as they got together after season five of the show. Lydia had her doubts about the marriage because of the age gap between the two but ended up getting married later. The couple even had a second marriage ceremony in Lydia's hometown in Puerto Rico.

Most couples that decided to marry after the show have stood the test of time and continue flourishing. Even with a low success rate, the show still thrives and keeps its viewers hooked for they expect the best outcomes. Season 6 of the show is said to come out soon.