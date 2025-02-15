Love is Blind season 8 episode 6 recap: Taylor reveals Daniel followed her on Instagram before the show

Episode 6 of Love is Blind season 8 aired on February 14, 2025, on Netflix. The episode continued exploring the connections between the remaining couples in the pods, leading to a few revelations and proposals.

Meg and Mason discussed their relationship, with Mason admitting he had feelings for both Meg and Madison. Meg made it clear she did not want to be a second option. Meanwhile, Taylor and Daniel exchanged letters, leading to a proposal.

Other couples, including David and Lauren, as well as Devin and Virginia, also moved forward with engagements. Each pair had their first in-person meetings, experiencing a mix of excitement and nerves.

However, the biggest revelation came from Taylor, who suspected that Daniel had prior knowledge of her before appearing on Love is Blind. She recalled receiving a follow request from him on Instagram months before the experiment and confronted him about it. Daniel denied the claim, leaving Taylor unsettled. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, raising questions about Daniel's honesty in their relationship.

Taylor and Daniel's relationship in Love is Blind

As this episode of Love is Blind progressed, Taylor and Daniel met in the pods, with Daniel surprising her with flowers. Taylor mentioned that the previous day was "overwhelming" as she saw multiple breakups happening around her. They both wrote letters for each other, with Daniel reading his first. One of his lines stated,

"I am feeling so deeply in love with you that I can't imagine my life without you. All I wanna do is make you feel safe and make you happy for the rest of my life."

Taylor admitted that she had not finished her letter but shared her thoughts about the kind of partner she had prayed for, saying,

"I have prayed for my future husband for many years now. A man that meets me and chooses me every day going forward."

Daniel expressed that he needed her to pick him and shared his excitement about transitioning from being her "boyfriend" to her "fiancé." He proposed on one knee, asking, "Will you marry me?" Taylor accepted.

Later, Taylor and Daniel prepared to meet in person. When the doors opened, Daniel complimented her, saying, "You're beautiful." He proposed again, and when he asked if their meeting was what she expected, Taylor replied that she had imagined him with brown hair.

Taylor’s revelation about Daniel

After her engagement, Taylor appeared upset in episode 6 of Love is Blind. She revealed that when the doors opened for her and Daniel's in-person meeting, it was not her first time seeing him. She recalled that a few months prior, she had received a follow request from Daniel on Instagram and was "fairly positive" that he had followed her.

Taylor remembered a specific picture from his profile where he was seated in front of a Christmas tree with his leg up and a drink in hand. She pointed out that her bio included details about her profession as a nurse, her love for Taco Bell, her faith, and her love for Christmas, implying that Daniel had prior knowledge about her before the experiment.

Taylore confronted Daniel about it, but he denied following her. He acknowledged having Christmas pictures but denied having one taken in front of a tree.

Other episode highlights include Meg confronting Mason about his indecisiveness between her and Madison, leading to tension. David and Lauren met in person after their engagement, with David proposing again. Devin shared his letter for Virginia in the pods before getting engaged. Virginia expressed nervousness when meeting Devin for the first time.

Watch episodes 7-9 of Love is Blind, airing on Friday, February 21, only on Netflix.

