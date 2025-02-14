Love Is Blind season 8 episode 2 recap: One couple makes it official while others navigate their connections

Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14, 2025, introducing a new group of singles from Minneapolis. Episode 2 focused on deepening connections, with some contestants solidifying their relationships while others explored their options.

Joey and Monica took a major step by getting engaged, while David and Molly bonded over shared values and aspirations. As the singles navigated their emotions, uncertainties about physical attraction and future compatibility remained a concern.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the reality show follows participants as they form bonds in the pods before deciding whether to get engaged—without seeing each other. The season features 32 contestants between 26 and 43 years old, including nurses, former cheerleaders, and business owners.

What happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 2?

In episode 2 of Love Is Blind season 8, Joey proposed to Monica in the pods, expressing how amazing it had been to get to know every aspect of her. He shared that he had an incredible time falling in love with her personality, laugh, and voice.

“I would love to take the next step with you. Would you get engaged with me?” he said.

Monica immediately accepted, responding,

“Absolutely.”

They concluded their conversation by discussing plans to meet in person. As the Love Is Blind episode progressed, Monica reflected on the experience in a confessional. She compared it to playing the lottery, saying,

“This experience reminds me of playing the lottery when you're waiting to hear the numbers you daydream… But with Joey, I won the lottery, it's crazy.”

Joey also expressed his nervousness about their first meeting, worried that Monica might dislike his style or hair. He was concerned she might not appreciate the bright shirts he loved to wear. Their face-to-face meeting was left on a cliffhanger, building anticipation for the next episode.

Meanwhile, David and Molly strengthened their connection in the pods. David, a 33-year-old medical device salesman, emphasized how natural their chemistry felt, telling Molly,

“Me and you, from the start, I love that natural chemistry that we have.”

Molly agreed, reinforcing their growing bond. During their conversation, David revealed that he values enjoyable yet not overwhelming relationships. Molly brought up an earlier discussion about personal growth, saying,

“I think it was the first time we talked where you said that you didn't have the same integrity growing up, or that your mom taught you to have.”

The conversation in Love Is Blind then shifted to their long-term goals. Molly, 30, shared that she had bought a house on her own, prompting David to express admiration. He then talked about his ambitions, revealing that he had started a side business while working in medical distribution.

He explained the difficulties of entrepreneurship, admitting that it was much more expensive than he had anticipated, especially when it came to maintaining and running the business. David also shared how much their connection impacted him emotionally. He admitted feeling uncertain the previous day but was now excited about their bond. He said,

“I don't know, just kind of, like, happy. I'm, like, finally figured out, like, that's exactly what I want. We're going to have so much fun together.”

Addressing the ups and downs of relationships, he added,

“There's ups and downs. But, like, I'm just not worried about the downs because, like, I still feel like we're just both positive.”

Molly agreed, responding, “I do feel that. For sure.”

Love Is Blind season 8 continues streaming on Netflix.

