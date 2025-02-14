Who is Brittany from Love is Blind season 8? Age, job, and more explored

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025, with the first two episodes. Set in Minneapolis, the season features a new group of contestants, including Brittany Dodson, a 35-year-old partnership executive. She seeks a confident, ambitious partner who can share their passions and teach her new things.

The official description for the new season of Love is Blind reads:

"This Valentine’s Day, the global dating experiment returns, marking the five-year anniversary of the series. Like the many singles before them, a new group of men and women will date, fall in love, and get engaged all before ever seeing one another face-to-face. With co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey by their side, this fresh crop of romantics seeking the soul connection of a lifetime will enter the pods to find out whether love is truly blind."

Love is Blind season 8 contestant Brittany's age, job, and personal details explored

Brittany is 35 years old and currently works as a partnership executive and describes herself as a big sports lover. In the Netflix cast description, Brittany admits to struggling with punctuality but has a successful business background, having worked with some major sports leagues including MLB, NFL, and, NBA.

Brittany has an Instagram account with over 4000 followers, which is likely to grow rapidly as the season 8 episodes roll out. In Addition to being a fan of sports and working with sports leagues, Brittany also played Division 1 college basketball and later started in her new role of being the team coach.

On her Instagram, viewers can find Brittany sharing posts about her new sporting experiences, work, and travel photos, meeting various celebrities, and moments with her family and friends. She goes by the name "Coach Bdot" on her social media, a nickname alluding to her stint as the Division 1 basketball coach.

From the look of her Instagram, Brittany seems to be a big believer in women and people of color in sports. This is highlighted by her posts championing women stepping into the sports industry including a recent post from February 5, where she posted a montage of her old and new photos related to her basketball experiences. The caption read "Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!"

Furthermore, a post from June 2022 shows her as a speaker at an event organized by ESPN and BlackSportsBiz called "black sports business symposium". The caption for the post read:

"I can’t thank GOD enough for opening so many doors for me over the years! I will surely leave every door propped open for the next."

According to her Netflix cast description for the new season of Love is Blind, Brittany stated that she moved to Minneapolis to experience new things, and ideally, she would like to find a partner who shares her curiosity for new things.

Brittany further stated that she values someone with confidence and independence. She is looking for a man who can teach her new things and his own passions, indicating she values learning and growth in a relationship.

“I’m looking for a very confident man, I want them to kind of have their own little thing and be able to teach me some things.”

Brittany was one of the three singles from season 8 introduced during the Love is Blind season 7 reunion episode, marking a first for the franchise to reveal upcoming cast members during a reunion.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are set to return as hosts for Love is Blind season 8 and guide the contestants in the hope of meeting their life partners during this unique social dating experiment.

Viewers can follow Brittany Dodson on Instagram @coachbdot. Love is Blind season 8 is now streaming on Netflix.

