"Disassociate from my own body" — Love is Blind season 8 star Madison opens up about feeling stressed

Love is Blind season 8 premiered on Netflix with episodes 1 to 6 on February 14, 2025. The season welcomed eligible singles from Minneapolis to find love in the pods, sight unseen. The contestants delved into conversations to know more about one another. Episode 3, titled Hunger Games of Love, saw Madison open up about feeling dissociated when stressed.

Ad

"I was 17 and I felt so responsible for, like, the well-being of my family. I would remember telling myself, like, 'You are a robot. You don't feel anything.' I would just completely disassociate from my body," Madison said.

During a date with Alex, the 28-year-old Love is Blind cast member revealed that she went into "autopilot mode" and detached herself from her surroundings in moments of distress. She added that she would stop eating during that time as well.

Ad

Trending

In the previous episode, Madison told Alex that she was an "avoidant" person, who preferred evading difficult conversations and unresolved issues. She also discussed her mother's drug addiction and added that her parents' decision to choose their habits over their daughter, compelled her to detach herself from people.

"A wild card" — Love is Blind fame Alex shares his opinion on Madison's state

Ad

While elaborating on her condition, Madison revealed that she would have difficulty keeping track of time but admitted it was nothing to worry about. When Alex asked the Love is Blind cast member if he could help in such situations, she said there was nothing one could do. She believed that she could handle things on her own and did not need someone to "save the day."

"It's sweet that you want to be able to do something or help or whatever. But it's like, at the end of the day, it's my responsibility," Madison said.

Ad

The Love is Blind star stated she was doing everything that she could to work through her situation.

Ad

Hearing that, Alex asked if it affected her relationships in a "negative way." Madison assured him that it did not and asked Alex if it would become an "issue" for him. The male cast member replied, saying it was "tough" since he would not have control over the situation.

"I think that's really the only thing that maybe, like, is scary for me, is that, like, it's not... if there's nothing I can do, then it's out of my control, and that it's kind of like a wild card," Alex said.

Ad

Madison reassured him by saying he would not even notice her issue. She explained that she would go into "autopilot mode," not disappear. Although Alex was "fine with it," he felt apprehensive because he knew nothing about it. He claimed it was like grappling with the "unknown."

Ad

Madison told Alex that he needed to trust her and believe that she was "resourced" enough to tackle her stress.

"If we are moving forward in this, I wanna know that you can trust me, and not just, like, hear me say something and, like, get scared," she added.

Alex agreed to trust her since she had not said anything "crazy" or "too extreme" so far. Even then, Madison told him that he if wanted to pursue someone who had been "through a lot less" than her, she would understand his decision.

Ad

The Love is Blind star realized that Alex's "natural inclination" was "very fearful." When asked about it, he defended himself by saying he wanted to make sure he was making the right choice and accepting "issues" he could handle. However, he assured Madison that he was not scared of her situation.

Love is Blind season 8 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback