"That's just huge for me" – Love Is Blind star David reflects on the shared fun personalities he and Molly have

Love Is Blind season 8 premiered on February 14, 2025, bringing a new set of singles from Minneapolis into the pods. In episode 2, contestant David opened up about his feelings during a conversation with Molly. He reflected on their similarities, sharing how much he valued their connection. He stated:

“I think you're right. Yeah. We both like to do these things that are fun, not like super overwhelming. That's just huge for me, I've discovered.”

David emphasized how natural their chemistry felt as they discussed personal values, past mistakes, and future aspirations.

The dating experiment, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows men and women as they form connections and get engaged before ever seeing each other. This season features 32 participants, ranging from 26 to 43 years old, including nurses, former cheerleaders, and self-proclaimed Christmas enthusiasts.

David and Molly's discussion in Love Is Blind season 8

During their conversation in Love Is Blind episode 2, David and Molly explored their compatibility. David, a 33-year-old medical device salesman, expressed his appreciation for their shared energy. He told Molly:

"Me and you, from the start, I love that natural chemistry that we have."

Molly agreed, reinforcing the connection they had built in the pods. David emphasized that he had never experienced this level of ease in a relationship before. The conversation shifted to personal values, with Molly recalling something David had mentioned earlier. She said:

"I think it was the first time we talked where you said that you didn't have the same integrity growing up, or that your mom taught you to have."

She appreciated his efforts to regain his integrity, stating that almost nothing from a person’s past would bother her, aside from something as extreme as m**der. David laughed at her remark and jokingly responded, "Well, I can't say." Molly played along, teasing that she would find out the truth later and might even be okay with it if the person had deserved it.

Their discussion in Love Is Blind also touched on long-term aspirations. Molly shared that she had bought a house on her own. David reacted with admiration, saying, "Oh, you bought a house?" She acknowledged that while her home was small, it suited her well. In response, David revealed his entrepreneurial ambitions, saying:

"Instead of doing that, I started my own business on the side."

He explained that he was in medical distribution and aspired to run multiple businesses independently. He also credited his father and sister for inspiring his work ethic. However, he admitted:

"It's a lot more expensive than I thought it was going to be. Like, to maintain and keep it going."

Their conversation in Love Is Blind briefly turned to academics. David confessed that he hadn't applied himself in college, to which Molly responded, "So, we are both not academically inclined." David laughed, adding:

"We're not. If we have kids… we're going to have to pay a little more attention to this."

David also opened up about how their connection in Love Is Blind had already affected him emotionally. He admitted that he had struggled the previous day but felt an overwhelming sense of excitement after their date.

He described feeling genuinely happy and realizing that this was exactly what he wanted, believing they would have a great time together. He also mentioned that he wasn’t worried about any potential challenges, saying:

"There's ups and downs. But, like, I'm just not worried about the downs because, like, I still feel like we're just both positive."

Molly agreed, responding, "I do feel that. For sure." David then concluded:

"I've never had this. Love that for us."

Love Is Blind season 8 continues streaming on Netflix.

