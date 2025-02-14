Love is Blind Season 8 Episode 3 recap: Tensions rise in the quarters while Madison contemplates her choices

Love is Blind Season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2025. Hopeful singles from various walks of life entered the pods to find their potential life partner sight unseen. In Episode 3, titled Hunger Games of Love, Dave went on dates with Molly and Lauren. Although he fancied Lauren, he wondered if dating a teacher would suit him.

Ad

Devin explored connections with Virginia and Brittany. While Brittany's personality impressed him, Virginia's hesitation to open up disappointed him. Meanwhile, Madison found herself developing feeling for Mason and Alex. However, she started reconsidering her choices after discovering Mason was Meg's connection too.

Tension reached a boiling point in the women's quarters after they realized they were stuck in complicated love triangles. The episode also saw Joey meet Monica for the first time and get engaged.

Ad

Trending

The official synopsis of Love is Blind Season 8 Episode 3 reads:

"Heartbreak hangs in the balance as some singles face a tough question: Who us their No. 1 choice? Later, things get awkward in the women's quarters."

What happened in Love is Blind Season 8 Episdoe 3?

Ad

The opening scene of the Love is Blind episode showcased Joey and Monica meeting one another for the time. Monica was overexcited to see Joey in person and said he looked like "Tarzan" after noticing his long hair. The couple got engaged and discussed their connection.

Later, Joey revealed he was growing his hair so he could donate it once it reached 18 inches. Monica jokingly said she would teach Joey how to do a "man bun." Soon after, they kissed and parted ways.

Ad

The following segment of the episode saw Taylor and Daniel discuss relationships. While Taylor wondered if she would find her ideal match, Daniel assured her she would even if it was not him.

"You're not gonna end up alone. There's no chance," he said.

Elsewhere, Ben assured Sara that he supported the LGBTQIA+ community after she told him her sister, Lisa, was gay. Sara appreciated his response and mentioned how her other dates stopped meeting her after she told them about her sister. Sara then told Ben that she was a "gamer girl," and used to play Halo and Call of Duty with her sister.

Ad

Ad

Madison developed connections with Alex and Mason. However, she wished to explore her chances with Alex and show him she was not like his past partners. During one of their dates, she gifted him a stuffed "bearlien" and said:

"Hearing about some of your past experiences. Well, I'm not that person."

Alex apologized for bringing past relationship "traumas" into a new one and added that he would leave it behind him. The Love is Blind duo discussed childhood memories and hoped they could continue meeting each other.

Ad

Despite her connection with Alex, Madison explored her equation with Mason, saying he said all the "right things." During their date, Mason opened up about struggling with academics and narrated his journey from going to college to becoming a cinematographer.

Later in the Love is Blind episode, Meg asked Mason to clarify if he was attracted to her or was confused while she admitted she felt confident about their connection. Although Mason assured her that he connected with her like no other, he later told his male co-stars that she was not his "top person."

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Dave contemplated his choices, torn between Lauren and Molly. Although he fancied Lauren, who was a teacher by profession, he wondered if he would be compatible with her since he had never dated a teacher before.

"But with Molly, I feel like she's the kind of type I would go after usually. She was a dancer, so... I don't know," the Love is Blind star said.

Ad

Later during a date with Molly, Dave discovered she was not seeing anyone but him. Molly explained she was "very decisive" and added that she did not want him to feel pressured. They also talked at length about family structure, politics, and other social issues, only to realize they shared similar values.

Meanwhile at the women's quarter, the ladies built a fort and talked about their experiences. As Molly gushed about her connection with Dave, Lauren removed herself from the conversation and exited the fort.

Ad

While Devin went on dates with Brittany and Virginia, Madison went on one with Alex. During her date with Alex, Madison opened up about her struggles with stress. She revealed she would dissociate and "not feel anything."

Alex admitted it was difficult to the navigate the situation because he did not know how to tackle Madison's "issue." However, she hoped he would trust her whenever she went into "autopilot mode."

Mason from Love is Blind Season 8 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Elsewhere, Meg returned to the women's quarter, gushing about her date. Madison immediately understood that she had gone on a date with Mason. When Madison asked Mason about it, he jokingly mentioned his other dates were "awful." The Love is Blind star said he felt "uncomfortable" being in relationships with multiple women because he was attracted to Madison.

Ad

Madison told Mason that knowing how his other connection felt about him clouded her judgement and compelled her to take her feelings into consideration. The Love is Blind star also revealed that her other date gave her words of affirmation that she did not get from Mason.

After returning to the women's quarter, Madison confided in another cast member that her mind was "scrambled."

Love is Blind Season 8 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback