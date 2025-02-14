Love is Blind season 8 episode 5 recap: Couples reach their make-or-break moments in the pods

Love Is Blind season 8, episode 5, premiered on February 14, 2025, featuring pivotal moments for the remaining couples in the pods. The episode started in the women’s quarters, where Monica, Molly, and Vanessa discussed Molly’s connection with David. Molly expressed that she and David shared the same values and outlook, making them compatible.

However, David was also pursuing another connection, prompting Monica to ask if she knew who it was. Molly confidently stated that she did. Meanwhile, David and Lauren talked in the pods about their growing connection. Lauren felt assured about him but was unsure due to his involvement with Molly.

Other discussions led to emotional breakthroughs, as some couples realized they were not meant to be, while others solidified their bonds. One couple got engaged, advancing their relationship to the next stage as they prepared to meet face-to-face in Love Is Blind.

David makes his decision, and Ben proposes in Love is Blind

Lauren and David discussed their relationship in the pods of Love Is Blind. Lauren felt confident about their connection but expressed frustration regarding David’s hesitation, stating, "I just don't get it."

David acknowledged that although he and Molly shared many common traits, they had not engaged in "super deep conversations." He revealed that Molly had told him he was her "last option," which bothered him.

He also admitted that Lauren was the only person to whom he had mentioned he could see himself proposing. Lauren understood his conflict but was frustrated by his indecisiveness. David explained,

"I can hear in your voice, you're extremely genuine and kind."

He reflected on the notes he had written about her, revealing that he had written about having "love feelings" for her. However, he still felt pressured to make the right choice and left the conversation without making a final decision.

Later, David met with Molly and told her that he was conflicted but had ultimately decided to move forward with Lauren. Molly simply said, "Good luck," and walked away.

Meanwhile, Ben and Sara had a conversation where they opened up about their feelings. Sara told Ben,

"I love you, I love your qualities," stating how well they connected.

Ben responded,

"I feel like honestly the luckiest man in the world. It's feelings I've never felt before."

He then got down on one knee in the pods and proposed. Sara immediately said yes, sealing their engagement in Love is Blind episode 5.

Devin and Virginia exchange gifts, and Sara meets Ben

Devin and Brittany talked about their connection, during which Brittany confessed to being "indecisive" in certain areas of her life. She also told Devin that she felt he was "not being 100% completely himself" and was instead saying things merely to please her.

"We're not each other's person," she said.

To this, Devin agreed and replied,

"I don’t think it was gonna work out for us in the long run."

Shortly after, Devin met with Virginia in the pods. He had placed flowers for her, and when they sat down, he said, "Finally, it’s just us." Virginia asked how his conversation with Brittany went, and he explained that they both felt the same way, so their breakup was mutual.

They then exchanged gifts, with Virginia giving him a camera, a passport cover, and her grandmother’s ring, explaining that her grandparents had been together forever. Devin gifted her a cutting board and a necklace with his initial on it.

After getting engaged in the pods, Ben and Sara met face-to-face for the first time. As soon as he saw her, Ben expressed that he thought she was "beautiful."

Watch the latest episodes of Love is Blind, season 8, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

