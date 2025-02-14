"I feel at home" — Love Is Blind star Taylor confesses her feelings to Daniel in the pods

With the release of the first six episodes, Love Is Blind introduced many connections among the 32 hopeful singles. One of the relationships was between Daniel and Taylor, whose bond formed instantly.

When they met in the pods, Daniel jokingly proposed, hinting at the romance that was to come. As fellow Minnesotans, they quickly bonded. Daniel's kind words and intentions caught Taylor's attention.

He spoke about his future partner as the mother of his children, showing his seriousness. Their conversations were easy and natural, filled with laughter and deep talks. Daniel shared his struggles with being a late bloomer and his height anxieties, while Taylor opened up about her body image issues. Despite the serious moments, they also bonded over their mutual love for Christmas.

In the first episode of Love Is Blind season 8, Taylor expressed that she felt a strong connection with Daniel. She wanted to take their relationship to the next level. When Daniel talked about having kids and building a family, Taylor felt like she had found someone special. She even wrote down notes about him, including his desire to be a dad.

"When you talked about having children one day and being a dad and a family... Those are all notes that I have written on your page in my book... I feel at home when I talk to you," Taylor expressed.

What other events happened in the premiere episode of Love Is Blind season 8?

The eighth season of Love Is Blind began with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcoming the contestants. They encouraged the singles to be themselves. With that, 32 hopefuls entered the pods to find love.

Brittany connected with several people, including Daniel and Devin. She and Devin bonded over their shared love of basketball.

"We might have to do a little Love and Basketball one-on-one and see what's up," Devin stated.

However, Devin seemed more interested in Virginia. Meanwhile, Brittany and Daniel discovered they had attended the same high school.

Love Is Blind fans also saw Joey enter the pods after his appearance in the season 7 reunion. He went on a date with Monica, and they quickly found common ground, they both disliked country music. Monica was impressed by Joey's close relationship with his family, especially his sisters.

Next, David had a rocky start with Lauren. He made a joke about her age as soon as they met, making Lauren uncomfortable. She wondered if she should walk out on the date. David's question, "What's wrong with you?" also raised eyebrows with his other dates.

"I just have been kind of an as* to women in my previous dating life. I really wanted to confront myself about that," David expressed.

Despite their awkward start, David and Lauren eventually formed a deeper connection. They both wanted a partner who would understand and support them. However, things got complicated when David met Molly, leaving him unsure about who was the best match for him.

The show then shifted focus to Alex and Madison. The two contestants quickly hit it off in the pods by sharing their personal struggles. Madison opened up about her tough childhood, including her mom's addiction issues and how it impacted her past relationships. In turn, Alex shared his own painful experiences, including being bullied, struggling in school, and having to leave home at a young age.

