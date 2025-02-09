Love is Blind season 3 couples who are still together in 2025: Full list explored

Love is Blind is a reality show based on a social dating experiment that follows a group of single men and women, who pair up in pods and try to build an emotional connection based solely on conversations without seeing each other.

Some couples feel ready to get engaged after their pod sessions, after which they go on a getaway to spend time together and build further connection. After returning, these couples decide if they want to move on and get married to each other in season finale episodes. Some couples end up together, while others break up their engagements or change their minds at the altar.

Season 3 of Love is Blind was based in Dallas, Texas, and premiered on October 2022. It featured a group of diverse contestants seeking their life partners. Out of the five main couples engaged, only two said "I do" at the altar. They are Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.

After the show, Alexa and Brennon welcomed their first daughter in July 2024, while Colleen and Matt moved in together in 2023 after lease schedule challenges. These two couples are a part of a small group of contestants from the Love is Blind franchise whose relationship developed sucessfully after the show.

Love is Blind season 3 couples who are still together

1) Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

Brennon fell for Alexa after their first date and they connected immediately in the pods. Despite some hesitations from Alexa due to their cultural differences, they were one of the first couples to get engaged on the show. They got married in June 2021, and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary in June 2024.

During the Love is Blind season 6 reunion, Alexa and Brennon both expressed their desires to start a family together after their marriage, and also shared some of the fertility issues they had faced in the process.

“It’s been an emotional journey for both of us,” they shared.

However, despite their struggles, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vienna Ziva, in July 2024. They shared an Instagram post with the caption reading:

"Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024. She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love."

Additionally, Alexa and Brennon are living together in Dallas, where Brennon operates an insurance company called Goosehead Insurance. The couple actively engage with their fans through Instagram, where they share updates about their lives and relationship, and the new things they experience.

Fans can follow Alexa and Brennon on Instagram @mrsalexalemieux and @brennonlemieux.

2) Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Another couple who got engaged in the pods during season 3 is Colleen and Matt. They connected emotionally after they both shared their personal insecurities and past experience. Despite enduring some trust issues and challenges during the season, they got married in June 2021.

The couple sparked conversations after it was revealed they lived separately for two years after their marriage. During the Love is Blind season 6 reunion episode, Colleen clarified the situation and told that they took this decision based on their current lease schedules and being prepared "money-wise".

In June, 2023 Collen posted on Instagram that she and Matt have finally moved in together. The caption read:

"Honey I'm home."

The couple live in Dallas, Texas, where Colleen continues being a professional ballet dancer with North Texas Ballet. Matt works in private charter sales at Leviate Air Group. Collen and Matt often feature on each others Instagram account, where they share about their new experiences and daily life.

Fans can follow Collen and Matt on Instagram @jellybean.colleen and @matt_bolton24

Updates regarding other contestants from season 3

Love is Blind season three cast (Image via Netflix)

Out of the five engaged couples in season 3 of Love is Blind, only two got married. The other three included:

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden - At the altar in the Love is Blind season finale, Bartise said no to Nancy. Since then, Nancy moved from Dallas to New York, and later brought her new boyfriend to the season 7 reunion. Bartise also moved on and got into a relationship with Cait Vanderberry, and welcomed their first child in 2023.

Raven Ross and SK Alagbada - Initially SK said no to Raven at the altar, however, the couple rekindled their relationship offscreen and got engaged again before eventually breaking up due to cheating allegations against SK. Raven has since focused on her fitness passions, while SK received his Haas MBA from University of California at Berkeley.

Zanab Jaffery and Cole Barnett - After a tumultuous relationship in season 3, Zanab rejected Cole at the altar. Since then, Zanab started a relationship with someone new but she has not revealed his name publicly yet. After the show, Cole decided to not use any social media or any dating apps, but told Tudum Netflix, that he has started "going on dates" after a full year break from dating after season 3.

All seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

