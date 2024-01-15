Love is Blind is one of the most well-renowned Netflix reality TV shows. Due to its immense success, the TV series has been altered accordingly for international versions of the show, such as Love is Blind: Brazil and Love is Blind: Japan. The show is based on a social experiment.

Men and women are separated in different pods to get to know each other in the hopes of finding love. After a couple decides to get engaged, only then can they meet. Throughout the series, the engaged couples navigate their relationships in the real world, facing hurdles regarding their career and families.

Love is Blind season 3 ended back in November 2023. Since then, fans have wondered which couples are together and which are not.

Love is Blind season 3 couples: Where are they now?

Alexa and Brennon along with Colleen and Matt are two couples from Love is Blind season 3 who are still together going strong. Raven and SK however, have broken up after making an official announcement on Instagram.

Alexa and Brennon

Love is Blind season 3 viewers considered cast members Alexa and Brennon Lemieux as one of their favorite couples on the show. In an interview with Tudum, the couple disclosed that they plan on starting a family together.

Brennon said at the time:

"We’re working on it. Practice makes perfect. We'll definitely need Netflix to get us a golden baby bottle."

Brennon also spoke about other aspects of his relationship, saying:

“We made a deal when we got married that anytime we’re going out, she gets to dress me because... I don’t have good fashion sense. And then anytime our wedding song comes on, she has to dance with me.”

Alexa, on the other hand, had the following to say about her marriage:

“It’s been absolutely amazing. I recommend marriage to everybody. Find your person, find your one. Don’t get married to just anybody.”

Colleen and Matt

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are one of the Love is Blind season 3 couples who are still together. However, the newlyweds weren't living together right after getting married and were instead waiting for their rent agreements to align.

According to Colleen, both of them weren't money-wise ready to give up their leases. Speaking about her relationship, she noted:

“I can’t wait to move in with him. I’m going to spend the rest of my life with him. I’m — we’re — content. We’re on the same page.”

Raven and SK

Raven and SK from Love is Blind season 3 aren't together anymore. They released a joint statement about the same via Instagram stories, where they wrote:

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Thank you for following our story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."

Viewers believed the Love is Blind couple's breakup was a result of the cheating allegations made regarding SK being disloyal to Raven. SK, however, denied these claims, stating them false.

Where to watch Love is Blind season 3?

All Love is Blind season 3 episodes are available to stream on Netflix. With Love is Blind season 6 just around the corner, fans are busy binge-watching previous seasons.

Love is Blind season 6 will air on February 14, 2024, Valentine's Day.