Love is Blind season 5 reunion: Release timings for all regions

Love is Blind set out to help a new batch of 28 romantics in their quest to find their forever person. Season 5 was, by a long shot, the most chaotic installment the franchise has had in its entire history. The show aired its finale on October 13, featuring both couples who made it to the altar, but only one said yes. In the case of Stacy and Izzy, the timing wasn't right, and they called things off, while Lydia and Milton took the leap of faith.

It's been over a year since filming wrapped, and the only way to learn about the current status of any of these relationships is at the reunion. Netflix released a small teaser to announce that the episode would be pre-recorded and would be ready to drop on October 15 at 8 PM ET. Netflix broadcast the list of women that will join the episode, and they'll come packing heaps of heat.

Love is Blind Reunion (Season 5) release timings for all regions

The Love is Blind season 5 reunion has been the most anticipated one because it could potentially answer some of the hundreds of questions viewers have about the messy cast. Hosting the night will be Netflix's power couple, Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Netflix didn't let the audience in on the men who would be in attendance. They have only announced a list of the women.

The episode set to air on October 15 or 16, depending on the timezone of the viewer, will feature Lydia, Stacy, Johnie, Aaliyah, and Taylor, the perfect recipe for drama. Milton and Izzy can be expected to appear too, but the other men haven't been revealed.

It will stream on Netflix at the following times:

Country Date Time East Coast of the US (ET) October 15, 2023 8:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) October 15, 2023 7:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) October 15, 2023 6:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) October 15, 2023 5:00 pm Alaska (AKT) October 15, 2023 4:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) October 15, 2023 2:00 pm England (BST) October 16, 2023 1:00 am Spain (CEST) October 16, 2023 2:00 am Germany (CEST) October 16, 2023 2:00 am Italy (CEST) October 16, 2023 2:00 am France (CEST) October 16, 2023 2:00 am Australia (AEST) October 16, 2023 11:00 am Japan (JST) October 16, 2023 9:00 am South Korea (KST) October 16, 2023 9:00 am India (IST) October 16, 2023 5:30 am

A quick recap of Love is Blind season 5

28 singles entered the pods with only one goal in mind: finding their soulmates and deciding to marry someone, sight unseen. Slowly, the show shifted focus to those couples that were making progress and following their journeys. There were also cast members who posed obstacles to smooth-sailing partnerships, leading to the emergence of numerous love triangles.

Three couples made it out of the Love is Blind pods engaged, including Lydia and Milton, Taylor and JP, and Stacy and Izzy. Here's a little bit about them all:

Lydia and Milton built a formidable connection without ever seeing each other over their shared love of geology and rocks. They were met with a challenge when it was revealed that Lydia had dated Uche prior to the show and failed to mention it to Milton. Although he was upset, he forgave her, and they continued exploring their bond.

Their age difference was initially a point of concern for them and the Love is Blind man's family, but they persevered, making it to the altar and ending with them both echoing their love for each other and saying, "I do." Aaliyah, Uche's ex-connection's confirmed appearance at the reunion could spell trouble for Lydia.

Stacy's affection was solely for Izzy throughout her time on the show, but Izzy had a wandering mind, landing him right in the center of a messy love triangle with Lydia, Johnie, and Stacy. While Lydia and Izzy ended things early, he was torn between Johnie and Stacy for a long time, eventually choosing Stacy to propose to.

Once they met each other, they got on swimmingly for the most part, except when finances were brought into question. Their differing views on how serious things like these would be handled after marriage led to them making it to the altar, but they concluded with Izzy saying yes and Stacy saying no, citing the reason as not having had enough time to make a permanent plan for this lifelong decision.

Izzy's split with Johnie was bitter and very messy. She's set to make an appearance at the reunion, too.

Taylor and JP seemed like the most level-headed of all the Love is Blind couples and had a fairly stable journey until they took their vacation to Mexico after getting engaged. Taylor was frustrated by JP's inability to hold a conversation and expressed her concerns several times. JP explained that the reason behind his awkwardness was the fact that she was wearing "make-up" the first time they met.

According to the Love is Blind man, that meant that Taylor was "fake" and "not a real person," which ticked her off, leading to an explosive argument. They broke off the engagement before the end of the trip and will meet again during the episode set to air on October 15.

It's safe to say that nobody's safe at this Love is Blind reunion, as the drama from the pods is only just beginning to unravel. The audience can tune in to Netflix on Sunday at 8 pm ET for front-row seats to witness the whole ordeal. All the remaining Love is Blind episodes, seasons, and spinoffs are available to stream on Netflix at any time.